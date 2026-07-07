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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASTRI and Citybus test C-V2X vehicle communication technology on Kai Tak roads

July 07, 2026 | 16:02
(0) user say
ASTRI and Citybus launched a C-V2X trial in Hong Kong's Kai Tak district, integrating cellular vehicle-to-everything communication into the Smart CityDrive platform to improve driving safety and traffic efficiency.

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and Citybus Limited (Citybus) jointly announced today the launch of the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) pilot scheme in the Kai Tak Development Area. This initiative, integrated with Citybus's operational scenarios and led by ASTRI, marks the first time the C-V2X system has been connected to a franchised bus network to provide Bus Captains with real-time driving tips, enhancing both driving safety and traffic efficiency. This is not only a milestone in local smart mobility development but also lays a solid foundation for future autonomous bus pilot schemes.

As the major bus operator in the Kai Tak Development Area, Citybus operates multiple franchised routes traversing the former runway area. For the first time, ASTRI has installed C-V2X equipment on double-deck buses and integrated it with Citybus's onboard systems. This enables the buses to communicate in real-time with smart roadside units (RSUs) installed along Shing Fung Road and Muk On Street in Kai Tak, receiving instant information on road conditions and traffic signal status. With the enhanced "Smart CityDrive" system, Bus Captains will receive real-time driving tips and recommendations through the bus cabin tablet. Following prudent technical and road testing, the C-V2X system is now being applied in a passenger-carrying franchised bus operational environment as a pilot scheme. Upon project completion, ASTRI will use the findings to conduct further research exploring ways to enhance driving safety and efficiency.

Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, said, "ASTRI has been dedicated to the research, development, and implementation of C-V2X technologies, aiming to address urban traffic challenges through innovation. We are delighted to launch this pilot scheme with Citybus, applying cutting-edge communication technology to double-deck buses. This not only demonstrates how smart mobility can tangibly enhance road safety but also represents a significant step in Hong Kong's journey towards becoming a smart city. We look forward to applying innovative technologies to more public transport vehicles in the future to further enhance traffic efficiency and safety."

Roger Ma, Operations Director of Citybus, said, "Citybus has been actively introducing innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency and driving safety, and is committed to providing efficient and reliable bus services for all passengers in Hong Kong. This collaboration with ASTRI involves hardware and software upgrades to the 'Smart CityDrive' safe driving system on selected buses. By utilising C-V2X technologies, it empowers the system with more accurate road condition prediction capabilities, allowing Bus Captains to focus more on driving. This is a crucial step towards smart mobility."

Four Citybus double-deck buses equipped with ASTRI's C-V2X system are currently providing passenger services on routes including 22, 22D, 22M and 22X in the Kai Tak Development Area. Benefiting from the low latency and high reliability of the C-V2X system (5.9GHz dedicated spectrum band), Bus Captains can receive comprehensive visual, text, and voice safety alerts through the "Smart CityDrive" safe driving system, enabling them to grasp real-time traffic conditions, roadworks information, and junction driving recommendations.

  • Real-time traffic signal data to assist Bus Captains in predicting road conditions: When a C-V2X-equipped bus approaches designated sections of Shing Fung Road and Muk On Street in Kai Tak, the system issues advance driving recommendations based on the real-time traffic signal status, reminding the Bus Captain to maintain speed or decelerate early under safe conditions.
  • All-rounded real-time alerts to provide comprehensive safety support: The C-V2X system integrates real-time traffic information from the HKSAR Government's "DATA.GOV.HK" portal, enabling it to address road conditions beyond the line of sight. When there are roadworks or traffic incidents ahead, Bus Captains will have more time to respond to unexpected situations.
ASTRI and Citybus Launch C-V2X Trial in Kai Tak

ASTRI and Citybus will continuously analyse the system's operational performance and collect feedback from Bus Captains to further optimise various functions. Both parties firmly believe that the application of C-V2X technology in smart mobility is a significant development and will drive the advancement of autonomous bus projects in the future.

For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

By PR Newswire

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)

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TagTag:
ASTRI Citybus C-V2X vehicle Communication technology Driving safety

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