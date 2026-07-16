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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arup and YJK launch AI Designer for structural engineering

July 16, 2026 | 10:36
(0) user say
Arup and YJK, a leading engineering software solutions company in mainland China, launched AI Designer in Hong Kong, integrating design optimisation and artificial intelligence to improve engineering efficiency and decarbonisation.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2026 - Arup and YJK, a leading engineering software solutions company in Chinese Mainland, announced the launch of AI Designer in Hong Kong, an innovative digital platform that integrates artificial intelligence ('AI') with design optimisation, enhancing the efficiency, quality and productivity of engineering workflows.

Chen Dailin, Chairman of Beijing YJK Building Software Co., Ltd (left), and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia at Arup (right), officially sign the strategic partnership agreement.

Chen Dailin, Chairman of Beijing YJK Building Software Co., Ltd (left), and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia at Arup (right), officially sign the strategic partnership agreement.


Jointly developed by Arup and YJK, the initial AI Designer modules combine Arup's global structural engineering experience and advanced computational design expertise with YJK's integrated software capabilities in analysis, code-compliant design and drawing production. The first phase of the platform focuses on two core applications: Structural design optimisation, including reinforced concrete and steel structures, and Piled foundation layout and design optimisation.

Chen Dailin, Chairman of Beijing YJK Building Software Co., Ltd (middle left), and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia at Arup (middle right), with teams from YJK and Arup at the Arup x YJK Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony in Hong Kong.
Chen Dailin, Chairman of Beijing YJK Building Software Co., Ltd (middle left), and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia at Arup (middle right), with teams from YJK and Arup at the Arup x YJK Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony in Hong Kong.

The platform helps engineers evaluate design options more effectively, enabling faster decision-making, improved project outcomes and smarter project delivery, while representing a transformational step forward in modernising engineering workflows.

Key features of AI Designer
  • YJK's structural design software (Hong Kong Code Edition) has been officially recognised by the Hong Kong Buildings Department, while its structural, BIM and construction software suite has been certified under Hong Kong's Construction Innovation and Technology Fund (CITF).
  • In controlled benchmarking using the same model, loads and code — and with engineer review retained — AI Designer's algorithmic optimisation reduced design iteration time by approximately 82% (from 2.5 days to 0.5 days) and decreased over-limit components by around 88% (from 64 to 6).
  • Through AI Designer's optimisation, material usage could be reduced by around 10–20%, contributing to lower embodied carbon.
The partnership underscores Hong Kong's ambitions to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies across the construction sector. By enhancing productivity and streamlining engineering processes, AI Designer will bring more efficient project delivery while supporting the city's innovation agenda and driving AI adoption across the built environment industry.

Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with YJK on the launch of the first AI Designer module. By combining Arup's deep structural engineering and computational design expertise with YJK's advanced software capabilities, we are empowering engineers with powerful tools that improve workflows, accelerate design exploration and unlock new opportunities for innovation.

As projects become increasingly complex, AI Designer will enable us to assess a broader range of solutions more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of technical excellence. This reflects our commitment to applying emerging technologies to deliver better outcomes for our clients, communities and the built environment."

Chen Dailin, Chairman of Beijing YJK, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Arup, an industry heavyweight with deep expertise in computational design. By combining YJK's software capabilities with Arup's optimisation algorithms, AI Designer will deliver real impact by enhancing design quality, broadening the application of artificial intelligence in engineering, and supporting the development of a smarter, more efficient and resilient built environment."

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives from both the public and private sectors, reflecting the growing importance of advanced technologies in driving innovation across Hong Kong's construction and infrastructure industries. Attendees were introduced to AI Designer's capabilities and its vision for the future of AI-enabled engineering and design.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

We create safe, resilient, and regenerative places. www.arup.com

By Arup

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TagTag:
Arup YJK Arup and YJK AI Designer for structural engineering

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