Arrow AI Data Center Showcase PCIM Asia 2025: Power Modules Unveiled

Arrow and Infineon to showcase industrial HV BMS (powered by latest 18-channel AFE) with Bourns and Molex

10kW MPPT and T-type solar inverter from Arrow and Nexperia

NXP's arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) powered by AI

Arrow's 10kW Vienna power factor correction (PFC) and motor control and 15kW bidirectional PFC power conversion solutions for data center

NXP's motor control solutions

3kW totem-pole PFC & LLC power supply from Arrow, Bourns, and onsemi

5.5kW AI ORV3 server power supply from Arrow and Bourns

Infineon's 48V to 12V DC 1600W module and 3kW server power supplies

Molex's connectors/busbars for data center

Murata's 33kW power shelf and 3.2kW mCRPS power supply for AI server rack

Arrow's PLC IO-link demo dashboard

NXP - EtherCAT and TSN for programmable logic controller (PLC)

Arrow's KNX smart building control dashboard

Infineon's surveillance camera application with 60GHz radar sensor module and OPTIGATM security chip

NXP's ultra-wideband (UWB) anchor and tag

onsemi's security and surveillance autonomous mobile robot (AMR)

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2025 - Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, will present a comprehensive suite of power electronics and intelligent power management solutions for AI data center at PCIM Asia 2025, held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from Sept. 24–26.Located at Booth C60 in Hall N5, Arrow's exhibit will feature an immersive AI data center experience, guiding visitors through five interconnected innovation zones: Renewable Energy, Cooling Infrastructure, AI Server Power Supply, Real-Time Monitoring, and Building Automation. This narrative journey—from solar to server—demonstrates how advanced technologies are transforming data center energy management and industrial automation.Key technologies on display:- Energy Conversion/Battery Management System (BMS)- Advanced Cooling Infrastructure- AI Server Power Supply- Real-Time Monitoring with PLC & IO-Link- Security, Control, and Sensing for Smart BuildingAMR PlatformArrow will also showcase its AMR platform, developed in collaboration with onsemi, designed to accelerate AI application adoption. The platform integrates onsemi's global shutter cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR with advanced AI navigation control. Through the AMR, visitors can explore a simulated smart data center for soaring AI power demand, how it is becoming more energy efficient, higher in power density, smarter in control, and beyond."As autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven infrastructure reshape the data center environment, Arrow is committed to delivering the technologies and expertise that enable smarter, safer, and more efficient operations," said Jacky Wan, Arrow Electronics' vice president of sales components – China.Virtual Booth ExperienceFor those unable to attend in person, Arrow offers a virtual booth at arrow.com, providing 24/7 access to product demos, technical resources, and supplier insights across all five innovation zones.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.