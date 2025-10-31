Corporate

Arrow and EMASS push ultra-low-power edge AI chip

October 31, 2025 | 15:58
(0) user say
Arrow Electronics and EMASS - have announced a collaboration to accelerate the deployment of ultra-low-power edge AI solutions across wearables, industrial IoT and smart sensing devices, using EMASS's ECS-DoT System on Chip.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 - Arrow Electronics and EMASS — a global provider of technology solutions, and an edge-AI-focused-semiconductor developer, respectively — have announced a collaboration to accelerate the deployment of ultra-low-power edge AI solutions across wearables, industrial IoT and smart sensing devices, using EMASS's ECS-DoT System on Chip (SoC). By leveraging Arrow's global engineering expertise, product design capabilities, comprehensive supply chain services and integration support, EMASS delivers ready-made, sensor-integrated edge AI solutions that enable technology customers to adopt ultra-low-power AI quickly and efficiently.

Arrow Electronics Supports EMASS in Driving Ultra-Low-Power Edge AI Technology with ECS-DoT SoC
Arrow Electronics Supports EMASS in Driving Ultra-Low-Power Edge AI Technology with ECS-DoT SoC


EMASS — a subsidiary of Nanoveu Ltd (ASX: NVU) — is an advanced semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power AI SoC solutions for edge computing. EMASS has introduced the ECS-DoT SoC, which enables real-time, always-on, milliwatt-scale intelligence at the edge, reducing reliance on cloud-based computation and enabling faster performance for next-generation on-device AI applications.

"At EMASS, we see a tremendous opportunity to redefine how edge AI empowers devices across industries," said Mark Goranson, Nanoveu's CEO of Semiconductor Technologies. "By collaborating with Arrow, we can bring ECS-DoT technology to new markets faster and help developers create innovative, always-on AI applications that were previously impossible at such low power. This partnership positions us to lead the edge AI ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of real-time, on-device intelligence worldwide."

Arrow and EMASS are working closely to expand the edge AI ecosystem by jointly developing enhanced SDKs, developer tools and reference designs. These initiatives will be co-promoted through Arrow's technology network and industry programs to help developers bring ultra-low-power AI concepts to market faster. The collaboration also taps into engineering resources at the NTU-Arrow Invent Lab to accelerate innovation. Developers can now prototype edge AI applications faster with Arrow and EMASS's joint tools and training.

"We are excited to collaborate with EMASS in bringing edge AI to market where it matters most; on-device, in real time and with minimal power," said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics' components business for South Asia, Korea and Japan. "With Arrow's global reach, technical expertise and strong distribution network, combined with EMASS' deep relationships with OEMs and system integrators, we are uniquely positioned to broaden EMASS's market reach and capture new opportunities in the AI SoC space."

Arrow and EMASS will showcase their joint evaluation boards and reference designs at Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), taking place October 29–31, 2025. These developer tools are built to accelerate development and deployment of ultra-low-power edge AI solutions across a wide range of applications.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at arrow.com.

By Arrow Electronics

ARROW EMASS ultra-low-power edge AI chip

