VinMetal partners with Primetals Technologies on large-scale steel complex

Under the MoU, Primetals acts as technology integrator, supporting VinMetal to create and optimise technological solutions throughout the entire production chain, from ironmaking and steelmaking to finished steel rolling. The company will coordinate and synchronise technical interfaces between contract packages and EPC contractors, ensuring seamless integration.

The tie-up will facilitate VinMetal to mitigate technical integration risks in its multi-package development model, while also shortening development timelines by standardising technological and financial solutions.

The two companies will also expand partnership in key areas such as workforce training, operation and maintenance, and digital transformation with a view to optimising overall operational efficiency and achieving long-term sustainable development.

Pham Nhat Quan Anh, CEO of VinMetal, said, “The partnership with Primetals marks a significant milestone in VinMetal’s long-term development strategy. We aim to build a large-scale, modern, green, and digitised steel complex that meets the highest international standards, thereby enhancing the competitiveness and position of Vietnam’s steel industry on the global industrial map.”

In the same vein, Kosei Tsuji, executive vice president of Primetals Technologies said, “VinMetal is a partner with a long-term vision and a clear commitment to sustainable development in the metallurgical industry. We believe that the synergy between Primetals’ leading technological capabilities and VinMetal’s strategic direction will create an advanced, efficient, and sustainable steel complex in Vietnam.”

VinMetal is developing its steel manufacturing plant in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh province. The venture is scheduled for initial operation in 2027, envisioned as a leading high-tech steel complex in the region, delivering high-quality steel products for domestic and export markets.

Vingroup sets up $380 million steel company Vingroup announced the establishment of VinMetal JSC for Manufacturing and Trading on October 6, entering the metallurgy industry and expanding its existing industrial and technology pillar.

Hoa Phat launches steel pipe manufacturing facility in Tay Ninh On April 18, Hoa Phat Group held the inauguration ceremony for its Hoa Phat Long An Steel Pipe Plant in Tay Ninh, marking a new step in the group’s strategy to expand market share.