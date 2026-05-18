Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Daesang to showcase its global food leadership at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026

May 18, 2026 | 15:38
(0) user say
The South Korean food giant announced on 18 May 2026 its participation in Bangkok from 26-30 May, highlighting its expanded product portfolio at Asia's largest food trade show.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang announced its participation in THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, Asia's premier food trade exhibition, to be held in Bangkok from May 26 to 30 local time. Jointly organized by Thailand's DITP, TCC, and Koelnmesse, this year's event is the largest on record, spanning 140,000 square meters with 3,300 exhibitors and 88,000 expected buyers.

At the exhibition, Daesang will highlight four strategic categories: kimchi, seaweed, sauces, and home meal replacement (HMR) products. The company aims to solidify its global presence by leveraging the localization expertise it has built through decades of operations in Indonesia and Vietnam. Daesang's pavilion will integrate a trio of brands to highlight the company's heritage and identity.

Led by the No.1* kimchi brand Jongga, global food brand Ofood, and Indonesian local brand Mamasuka, Daesang will prominently feature representative products from each brand. Mamasuka's flagship products, with a strong Indonesian presence, are expected to draw attention. The halal-certified Hotlava Sauce is versatile for dipping and stir-fries, while GimBori seaweed, enjoyed with nasi goreng, is a convenient, crispy snack for single-person households.

*Based on Nielsen Korea sales 2007-2025

Daesang will also showcase popular products manufactured at its Vietnam production facility, including Jongga Mat Kimchi and Ofood Cup Tteokbokki, while demonstrating their business potential in local markets through various menu applications. Tasting programs featuring dishes such as Mat Kimchi Seafood Salad, which highlights the crunchy texture of Jongga Mat Kimchi, as well as Tteokbokki and Hotlava Beef Stir-Fry, will be operated to emphasize Daesang's differentiated product competitiveness to local buyers.

The booth design will reflect the diverse cultural characteristics of Southeast Asia by visually presenting the wide-ranging product lineups of Jongga, Ofood, and Mamasuka, along with key strengths such as local production capabilities and international quality certifications. Through this, Daesang aims to showcase its diverse global brands that maintain their core identity while expanding in harmony with local food cultures.

To further enhance brand immersion, touchscreen displays will be installed along the exhibition walls and dedicated consultation areas staffed by professionals will be operated throughout the pavilion to facilitate meaningful business discussions with buyers.

Jungbae Lim, CEO of Daesang, said, "Our participation in THAIFEX-Anuga 2026 is a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate our brand competitiveness to buyers from around the world. Daesang's localization strategies in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Vietnam, will continue to elevate the global status of K-Food."

By PR Newswire

Daesang Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Daesang Global food leadership ThaifexAnuga Asia

Related Contents

Daesang’s Jongga Launches Menus with Top Eateries in U.S., Australia

Daesang’s Jongga Launches Menus with Top Eateries in U.S., Australia

O’food Turns Heads at Australia’s Biggest University Festival

O’food Turns Heads at Australia’s Biggest University Festival

Daesang expands food production capacity

Daesang expands food production capacity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Minish Veneers USA concludes biomimetic veneers course at Vita North America

Minish Veneers USA concludes biomimetic veneers course at Vita North America

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Minish Veneers USA concludes biomimetic veneers course at Vita North America

Minish Veneers USA concludes biomimetic veneers course at Vita North America

Daesang to showcase its global food leadership at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026

Daesang to showcase its global food leadership at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026

BenQ delivers a complete meeting room solution with new board and wireless system

BenQ delivers a complete meeting room solution with new board and wireless system

Lotte Biologics expands antibody manufacturing agreement with Ottimo Pharma

Lotte Biologics expands antibody manufacturing agreement with Ottimo Pharma

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020