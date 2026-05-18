Minish Veneers USA concludes biomimetic veneers course at Vita North America

LOS ANGELES, , May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISH Veneers USA successfully concluded its latest U.S. MINISH Veneers Course, held from May 8–10 at the VITA North America Education Center in Brea, California. The three-day continuing education program brought together dental professionals from across North America for intensive hands-on training focused on minimally invasive and biomimetic restorative dentistry.

The course provided participants with a comprehensive introduction to the MINISH Veneers workflow, covering diagnosis, tooth preparation, communication with the laboratory, bonding protocols, optimized workflow with assistant, and final delivery. Through lectures, live demonstrations, and practical exercises, attendees experienced the clinical philosophy and systematic workflow that have been refined through more than 18 years and over 200,000 clinical veneer cases.

Unlike conventional veneer approaches that often prioritize aggressive preparation for esthetic outcomes, the MINISH philosophy emphasizes preservation of healthy tooth structure and biomimetic restoration principles. The concept focuses on restoring teeth in a way that closely mimics the natural structure and function of enamel while minimizing unnecessary reduction of healthy tissue.

One of the distinguishing aspects of the program was its highly interactive hands-on environment. Six experienced faculty members provided close guidance throughout the course, allowing participants to receive individualized feedback and direct clinical instruction. Many attendees highlighted the faculty-to-participant ratio and the depth of practical education as major strengths of the program.

"Most veneer courses focus heavily on esthetics alone, but this course helped connect esthetics, function, and long-term preservation," said one participant. "The workflow was systematic, detailed, and immediately applicable to daily practice."

The course also introduced participants to the broader MINISH ecosystem, including its proprietary laboratory communication process and collaboration with MINISH Lab, Asia's first VITA-certified dental laboratory. Participants gained insight into how digital workflows, material selection, and technician-clinician collaboration contribute to predictable restorative outcomes.

Due to increasing interest in minimally invasive dentistry and conservative restorative solutions, MINISH Veneers USA continues to expand its educational initiatives throughout North America. The company stated that upcoming courses will continue focusing on practical clinical integration, biomimetic principles, and real-world workflows that can be implemented efficiently in modern dental practices.

Following strong attendance and positive participant feedback, future MINISH Courses are expected to attract growing interest from clinicians seeking conservative alternatives to traditional restorative approaches.

For more information about future MINISH Veneers Courses, visit the official MINISH Veneers USA website: https://minishveneers.com/us-veneers-training-course/

CONTACT: Aili Zhao, contact@minishtech.com, +1-323-880-2875