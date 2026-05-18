BenQ delivers a complete meeting room solution with new board and wireless system

SYDNEY, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ Australia, today announced two new products that together deliver a complete, meeting room experience: the BenQ Board CP05 display and the InstaShow® WDC25 wireless presentation system. Designed for modern enterprise environments, with seamless content sharing, intelligent collaboration and secure data handling.

InstaShow® WDC25: Frictionless Wireless Presentation

The WDC25 removes setup barriers entirely. With no apps, no drivers, no software or network configuration required, any presenter (including guests) can share content instantly via plug-and-play. Up to four participants can present simultaneously via 4-way split screen, with support for Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. BYOD users can mirror wirelessly from iOS, Android, or Windows devices.

Security is built in - the WDC25 is CVSS 4.0 certified, supports WPA3 Enterprise encryption, and requires no internet connection, keeping sensitive content off external networks. For IT teams, cloud-based device management enables remote firmware updates and monitoring across multiple rooms from a single dashboard.

The WDC25 delivers seamless 4K transmission with full HDCP support and direct touchback control on compatible interactive displays.

BenQ Board CP05: AI-Powered Collaboration at the Core

At the heart of the solution is the CP05, BenQ's most advanced corporate interactive display. A dedicated 10 TOPS (NPU), built on MediaTek's latest AI architecture, which powers on-device AI features including transcription, handwriting recognition, gesture control, and intelligent camera framing, all processed locally for enhanced privacy.

The CP05's SummarAI assistant records discussions, generates transcripts, and produces concise meeting summaries automatically.

For visual accuracy, the CP05 is Pantone Validated and SkinTone Validated with 95% DCI-P3 coverage, supporting use cases from medical imaging to creative work.

"Together, the CP05 and WDC25 give organisations a total meeting room solution, one that is intelligent, secure, and ready from the moment people walk in." said Martin Moelle, Managing Director at BenQ Australia Pty Ltd.

For specifications and purchasing information, visit the BenQ website: https://www.benq.com.au/