Anne Hill International School Celebrates a Decade of Growth, Unveils Secondary Campus

December 08, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
Anne Hill International School has marked a decade of growth and student-centred education with a milestone celebration in Ho Chi Minh City.
Anne Hill International School Celebrates a Decade of Growth, Unveils Secondary Campus

Anne Hill International School (AHIS), one of Ho Chi Minh City’s leading international school systems, celebrated its 10th anniversary on December 6 with a concert bringing together students, parents, teachers, alumni, and partners to reflect on 10 years of nurturing curiosity, purpose and respect in learning.

Addressing the event, Sean P. O’Maonaigh, head of school at AHIS, said, “As this school has continued to evolve over the past 10 years, there has been a sense of pursuing the vision of a truly international institution. This year has been validation for our achievements and success. AHIS has grown from the initial small preschool to what will soon be a truly internationally accredited school.”

“On this occasion, we would like to announce the opening of the Anne Hill International Secondary School, which will begin enrolling students for Year 10 starting from the next academic year, August 2026. Our international-standard secondary campus will feature fully equipped learning spaces, including classrooms, specialist rooms, and a swimming pool,” he added.

Sean P. O'Maonaigh, head of school at AHIS
Sean P. O’Maonaigh, head of school at AHIS

Anne Hill International Secondary School will offer the International Middle Years Curriculum and Cambridge International Education, which provide a pathway leading to the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE). The curriculum will encourage inquiry-based and interdisciplinary activities, allowing learning to go beyond mere examinations and assessments and inspiring a journey of curiosity and self-advancement for all the students.

Anne Hill International Preschool & Primary School was established in 2015 in Ho Chi Minh City as a full-fledged international school and offers preschool and primary school programmes located in An Phu, Thu Duc City (now renamed as An Khanh Ward).

In addition to promoting academic excellence, AHIS places high importance on life skills and values. Its mission is to deliver affordable, high-quality, international education in a safe and caring environment. With over 40 nationalities, the school strives to provide students with holistic learning experiences that ignite their joy of learning.

In 2024, AHIS signed an investment cooperation agreement with Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC to foster the well-rounded development of children. With the investment of Nutifood, AHIS continues to expand training to the middle and high school levels while opening more campuses in other districts in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nutifood extends its reach to the education sector Nutifood extends its reach to the education sector

Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC (Nutifood) signed an investment cooperation agreement with Anne Hill International School, one of the top international school systems in Ho Chi Minh City.
Swing for the Kids Foundation supports school upgrades in Nghe An’s Do Luong district Swing for the Kids Foundation supports school upgrades in Nghe An’s Do Luong district

Nghe An province’s Do Luong district has received new support to improve school facilities, as VIR and partners continue efforts to enhance learning conditions in disadvantaged areas.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Anne Hill International School 10th anniversary International School education Secondary Campus

Anne Hill International School Celebrates a Decade of Growth, Unveils Secondary Campus

Anne Hill International School Celebrates a Decade of Growth, Unveils Secondary Campus

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

