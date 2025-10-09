FGA Trust 2025: New Custody Tools Target Hong Kong Stablecoin Issuers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - FGA Trust today announced the expansion of its custody services to support future licensed stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong, positioning itself at the heart of the city's new regulatory framework for digital assets.



The strategic move is a direct response to Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into full effect on August 1, 2025, establishing a comprehensive licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers. The regulation mandates that issuers maintain stable value through robust reserve asset management, requiring reserves to be held with qualified independent custodians. FGA Trust's expansion is designed to meet this critical infrastructure need, ensuring client assets are securely segregated and fully backed by high-quality liquid assets。



Bridging TradFi and Web3 with AI and On-Chain Compliance



To serve this emerging market, FGA Trust is leveraging its recently upgraded AI-driven platform. The technology suite automates Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and integrates advanced on-chain Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, providing a secure bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and the Web3 ecosystem. This approach aligns with the stringent requirements of the Stablecoins Ordinance and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO).



"The implementation of the Stablecoin Ordinance marks a new era for the digital asset space, providing a clear legal framework that enhances market transparency and ensures financial system stability," said Kavi Harilela, Director of FGA Trust. "Our expanded custody capabilities are designed to help issuers not only meet their regulatory obligations but also build foundational trust with users."



Positioning for a Regulated Digital Asset Future



Hong Kong's clear regulatory trajectory is solidifying its status as a leading digital asset hub, attracting major institutional players. The new regime for stablecoins is soon expected to be followed by a licensing framework for virtual asset dealing and custody services, proposals for which were unveiled in June 2025.



FGA Trust's development of future-ready custodian services underscores a strategic commitment to supporting the institutional adoption of digital assets. By providing the essential compliance and security infrastructure, the company aims to facilitate the safe growth of stablecoins and the broader tokenization of assets within Hong Kong's regulated financial environment.



