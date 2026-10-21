Allianz Insurance Singapore provides 50 dollar haze medical reimbursement

Insurance provider Allianz Insurance Singapore introduced a special outpatient benefit reimbursing policyholders up to 50 Singapore dollars for respiratory medical treatments during ongoing haze conditions.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – With haze conditions persisting across Singapore and air quality levels continuing to fluctuate, Allianz Insurance Singapore has introduced a special haze benefit for its policyholders: a one-time reimbursement of up to S$50 for outpatient medical treatment of haze-related conditions.
The benefit is available to eligible persons aged 18 and above under Allianz Accident Protect Plus and Allianz Hospital Income Protect, covering treatment received between 16 October 2026 and 15 November 2026. Eligible conditions include respiratory symptoms, eye irritation, and skin irritation linked to haze exposure, as assessed by a registered medical practitioner. Those on family plans also benefit, as each eligible family member has their own allocation of the reimbursement benefit of up to S$50.
The benefit also extends to customers who have recently purchased their policy during this period, provided their medical treatment takes place at least one day after the policy effective date. This means that whether you are a long-time Allianz policyholder or have just come on board, you are entitled to this benefit. "The haze has been affecting many people across Singapore, and we want our customers to know that we care about their well-being. This benefit is a meaningful way for us to support them during this time," said Ong Bi Ying, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Insurance Singapore.
For Allianz, true protection means showing up for the everyday moments that affect people's health and lives, not just the major ones. For more information, visit: https://www.allianz.sg/news/haze-oct2026.html Coverage is subject to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the Allianz Accident Protect Plus and Allianz Hospital Income Protect policies. Please refer to the Policy Wording for full details. This policy is protected under the Policy Owners' Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC). This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
https://www.allianz.sg/
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
By Allianz Insurance Singapore