Allianz Insurance Singapore provides 50 dollar haze medical reimbursement

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – With haze conditions persisting across Singapore and air quality levels continuing to fluctuate, Allianz Insurance Singapore has introduced a special haze benefit for its policyholders: a one-time reimbursement of up to S$50 for outpatient medical treatment of haze-related conditions.The benefit is available to eligible persons aged 18 and above under Allianz Accident Protect Plus and Allianz Hospital Income Protect, covering treatment received between 16 October 2026 and 15 November 2026. Eligible conditions include respiratory symptoms, eye irritation, and skin irritation linked to haze exposure, as assessed by a registered medical practitioner. Those on family plans also benefit, as each eligible family member has their own allocation of the reimbursement benefit of up to S$50.The benefit also extends to customers who have recently purchased their policy during this period, provided their medical treatment takes place at least one day after the policy effective date. This means that whether you are a long-time Allianz policyholder or have just come on board, you are entitled to this benefit.For Allianz, true protection means showing up for the everyday moments that affect people's health and lives, not just the major ones. For more information, visit: https://www.allianz.sg/news/haze-oct2026.htmlhttps://www.allianz.sg/

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