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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

November 10, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
Actress Kim Hee-sun and digital content creators visited Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, between August and September to promote regional traditional crafts and canal tourism.

TONGXIANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 November 2025 - From August to September 2026, South Korean actress Kim Hee-sun and Korean influencers visited Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, experiencing traditional crafts, boat rides and water town life. Their social media posts drew attention to the "Wuzhen route," introducing the 1,300-year-old town to travelers from South Korea and Southeast Asia.

From Seoul to Wuzhen: Korean Celebrities and Creators Spark a Water Town Slow-Living Trend

The trend began with Kim Hee-sun's visit, followed by Korean creators exploring boat rides, heritage workshops, Xizha's night scenery and waterfront breakfasts. Their experiences offered international audiences a glimpse into traditional Chinese culture and Wuzhen's charm.

Why Wuzhen? Located in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, it is among China's first designated Historic and Cultural Towns, a national 5A tourist attraction and the permanent host of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. Its canals, stone bridges and traditional houses embody Jiangnan's water town scenery. Dongzha preserves local customs, while Xizha offers nighttime sightseeing, waterfront accommodation and resort facilities. The Wuzhen Theatre Festival and Mu Xin Art Museum connect heritage with contemporary culture. Connections to Shanghai and Hangzhou make Wuzhen accessible to international visitors.

For Korean creators, Wuzhen offers more than scenery. Visitors can explore traditional craftsmanship at blue calico dyeing workshops and Yida Silk Workshop, sample local pastries such as gusao bing and dingsheng gao, and watch Dongzha's boat-based martial arts and high-pole performances. These experiences bring local traditions to life.

Traditional sculling boats capture Wuzhen's unhurried rhythm, gliding past whitewashed houses, stone bridges and waterfront homes. Mornings bring tea gatherings and floating markets; afternoons invite visits to Lingshui Residence and Zhaoming Academy. At dusk, Xizha's illuminated canals create a peaceful setting before an overnight stay at a waterfront guesthouse.

Growing Korean interest also reflects changing travel preferences. With easier travel between China and South Korea, visitors increasingly seek cultural immersion, relaxation and longer stays. Wuzhen has improved international card payments, currency exchange and multilingual services. Travelers are moving beyond sightseeing toward experiencing everyday local life, supported by the town's heritage and hospitality facilities.

From celebrity visits to social media sharing, the "Wuzhen route" offers East Asian urban travelers a chance to slow down. Whether enjoying a boat ride, traditional craft or waterfront overnight stay, visitors from Korea and beyond are invited to discover China's water town lifestyle. Come to Wuzhen and spend a day at your own pace.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wuzhen Tourism Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
Zhejiang Kim Hee-sun Wuzhen Zhejiang province

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