CG Capital launches 90 million dollar residential project in Phuket

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – CG Capital Advisory Co., Ltd. (CG CAPITAL), a member of the Central Group, Thailand's largest retail and property development group, is expanding its real estate portfolio into the premium residences segment with the launch of PURITA Phuket Bangtao, its first proprietary residential brand, with a total project value of USD 90 Million. The launch marks a strategic extension of CG Capital's expertise in luxury property development into the premium residential market, bringing together quality living, considered design and a distinctive location at an attractive price point, while maintaining the design standards and residential experience that underpin its developments.



PURITA Phuket Bangtao

CG Capital acknowledges Phuket's evolution beyond its established role as a world-class tourism destination towards becoming an international destination for both living and relocation. This is particularly evident in Bang Tao–Cherng Talay, located just 25–30 minutes from the airport. The area offers a diverse lifestyle experience, combining natural surroundings and beautiful beaches with a wide range of amenities, including restaurants, cafés, shopping destinations, international schools, wellness facilities and other everyday conveniences. These attributes align with growing residential demand from expatriates, second-home buyers and visitors seeking extended stays. Against this backdrop, CG Capital is bringing its final landholding in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, to the residential market through PURITA, further enriching the area's evolving community.

Phoom Chirathivat, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CG Capital Advisory Co., Ltd., said, "Central Group has maintained a strong belief in Phuket's potential for more than 20 years, with investments spanning retail, hotels, residential developments and various service businesses. Today, the Group has more than 140 projects in Phuket, including Central Phuket, Porto de Phuket and POP Phuket. Phuket represents the Group's second-largest investment base after Bangkok.Recognising Phuket's growth potential and the rapid development of Bang Tao-Cherng Talay, CG Capital began developing a nearly 64,000-square-metre landholding in the heart of the area two years ago, with the vision of creating a new lifestyle community. The development began with The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao, a luxury branded residence, followed by two international-standard hotels offering a combined total of more than 550 rooms. We are now introducing PURITA Phuket Bangtao as a key component in completing this community."Developed on a site of more than 16,000 square metres (10 rai), PURITA Phuket Bangtao comprises four six-storey residential buildings and one villa, offering a total of 258 units, with prices starting at USD 218,000. Guided by the concept 'Modernity Refined by Nature', the project blends contemporary design with inspiration drawn from nature. Refined architectural details complement the natural surroundings, while the design prioritises a relaxing residential atmosphere, functional living spaces and seamless connections to the surrounding lifestyle amenities."We believe our experience in developing hotels and branded residences, combined with the project's distinctive location and the convenience of having a comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities within walking distance, will make PURITA an appealing choice for those seeking quality residential property in Phuket," Phoom Chirathivat added.Nuttawat Kuvijitsuwan, Managing Director of CG Capital Advisory Co., Ltd., highlighted, "Beyond being CG Capital's first proprietary residential brand, PURITA embodies the DNA of our development philosophy. One of its defining strengths is its low-density approach, which prioritizes privacy through low-rise buildings of just six storeys, with only 258 units across the project, equivalent to approximately40-50 units per rai (1,600 square metres). Residents can enjoy a more private living environment alongside more than three rai of landscaped communal gardens, a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool and a fully equipped fitness centre.Every residence features a three-metre ceiling height and full-height glazing to maximize open views. All units also come fully furnished, offering convenience from day one while supporting a high quality of living over the long term.Phuket's residential market offers a range of options, from luxury developments to projects targeting the mass market. However, we see a compelling opportunity in the premium segment for middle- to upper-income buyers seeking quality and an elevated living experience at an appropriate price point. PURITA has been developed to meet the needs of this market, whether for those looking for a home to live in or investors who recognize the long-term potential of Phuket and the Bang Tao-Cherng Talay area."Today, Phuket's appeal is increasingly underpinned by factors beyond tourism, with Bang Tao emerging as a location that supports a more permanent way of life. Its combination of beaches, restaurants, cafés, shopping destinations, international schools and everyday amenities has attracted not only holiday-home buyers but also those seeking to make Phuket their home for extended periods.Ms. Somsakul Limsuttaphan, Deputy Managing Director, Business Development and Asset Management – Southern Region, Plus Property Co., Ltd., shared, "Based on our experience managing residential properties in Phuket, rental yields can reach 8–12% per annum, while typical lease terms range from six months to one year. This reflects demand from tenants seeking long-term living arrangements in Phuket, including expatriates, people relocating to the island and remote workers."According to Plus Property, Bang Tao is seeing growing interest in long-term residential living and property investment, particularly among international residents and property investors. The area also commands rental rates of approximately USD 30-40 per square metre per month, among the highest in Phuket."Bang Tao offers the essential elements for long-term living, catering to the lifestyles of both Thai and international residents. These include natural surroundings, beaches, shopping centres, international schools and a wide range of lifestyle amenities. Together, these factors enhance the appeal of residential developments in the area. Combined with PURITA's positioning in the premium segment, they strengthen the project's value proposition for both owner-occupiers and those considering property ownership as a long-term investment," Ms. Somsakul added.The launch of PURITA Phuket Bangtao reflects CG Capital's strategy of leveraging its experience in luxury real estate and hospitality to establish its own residential brand in the premium segment. By combining thoughtful design, a distinctive location and amenities that support everyday living at an attractive price point, the project aims to deliver quality residential experiences while demonstrating CG Capital's confidence in Phuket's continued evolution beyond tourism into a destination for long-term living, hospitality businesses and international investment.PURITA Phuket Bangtao will hold its VIP Sales event on 29 November at The Apartment, Park Hyatt Bangkok, offering exclusive privileges on selected units, with prices starting at USD 218,000.Website www.puritaphuketbangtao.com

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