Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Indonesia hosts national anesthesia crisis management competition in Balikpapan

November 10, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
Medical professionals participated in the CO-Anesthesia crisis simulation competition in Balikpapan as part of the PIB XIX PERDATIN 2026 conference on November 6.

BALIKPAPAN, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – On November 6, 2026, CO-Anesthesia: Share with the World — Indonesia Anesthesia Crisis Management Simulation Competition 2026 concluded at Platinum Hotel & Convention Hall, Balikpapan, as part of PIB XIX PERDATIN 2026 KALTIM. Supported by Comen Medical and held in collaboration with PERDATIN, the event marked the first national final in this year's "CO-Anesthesia : Share with the World" Simulation Competition series.

CO-Anesthesia Indonesia 2026 Group Photo

Real-World Experience Meets the Demands of Crisis Response
In anesthesia practice, a crisis can develop within moments. An airway emergency, severe bleeding, or sudden cardiovascular instability demands more than individual knowledge: teams must assess the situation, communicate clearly, coordinate roles, and act decisively while keeping patient safety at the centre.

Against this clinical backdrop, nine finalist teams representing major teaching hospitals, referral centres, and regional anesthesia services across Indonesia brought experience from diverse perioperative and critical-care settings to the stage. From case presentation to live simulation and debriefing, the teams demonstrated how they would identify priorities, interpret evolving clinical information, and coordinate their response when a crisis disrupts routine practice. The finalists were:

  • ARISE-UI — RS Cipto Mangunkusumo
  • ThinkTank Team — RSUP Dr. M. Djamil Padang
  • Balinesthesia 1 — RSUP Prof Dr. IGNG Ngoerah Denpasar 1
  • Code Blue Studio — RS Prof dr Chairuddin Panusunan Lubis
  • Anestesi Unpad — RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung
  • GAMA-CITO — RSUP Dr. Sardjito
  • Aremanest UB — RSUD Saiful Anwar Malang
  • Balinesthesia 2 — RSUP Prof Dr. IGNG Ngoerah Denpasar 2
  • IAC Anestesi Unsoed — RSUD Margono Soekarjo
From Expert Assessment to Shared Professional Learning
The live final was guided by a distinguished panel of anesthesia and intensive care experts from Indonesia and the Philippines. Their combined clinical, educational, and professional experience brought depth to the evaluation, which considered broad dimensions including case design, clinical management, technical and non-technical performance, patient safety, and the educational value of debriefing.

Following the final assessment, IAC Anestesi Unsoed from RSUD Margono Soekarjo emerged as the national champion and will advance to the planned 2027 Asia Grand Final in Malaysia. The value of the final extended beyond the ranking. Through observation, expert feedback, and professional discussion, the live format enabled participants and observers to compare approaches to the same underlying pressures, examine the role of leadership and teamwork, and exchange practical perspectives on crisis response. This is the central purpose of simulation-based competition: to turn demanding scenarios into a shared learning experience that can inform future practice.

Building the Next Stage of Collaboration
During the event, Comen Medical and PERDATIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in medical education, simulation-based training, and academic exchange. The MOU provides a framework for the two parties to explore future collaboration in areas such as simulation-based learning programmes, hands-on workshops, continuing education activities, and professional exchange, with specific initiatives to be developed through separate agreements and work plans.

More than a competition, CO-Anesthesia connects real clinical experience with structured simulation and cross-border exchange. Following the Indonesia final, competitions in India, and the Philippines will continue the series, extending its focus on team readiness and professional learning across more anesthesia communities.

More information is available at:
https://en.comen.com/events/co-anesthesia-indonesia-2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit https://en.comen.com/.

By Comen Medical

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
crisis management Indonesia Balikpapan

Related Contents

Kolaka Nickel constructs 20 MW hybrid solar project in Indonesia

Kolaka Nickel constructs 20 MW hybrid solar project in Indonesia

Indonesia eyes strategic Halal partnership with Hue city

Indonesia eyes strategic Halal partnership with Hue city

Aon appoints Stephen as CEO for Indonesia

Aon appoints Stephen as CEO for Indonesia

VinFast opens 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia

VinFast opens 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Pierre Fabre collaborates with XtalPi on drug discovery

Pierre Fabre collaborates with XtalPi on drug discovery

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020