Indonesia hosts national anesthesia crisis management competition in Balikpapan

BALIKPAPAN, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – On November 6, 2026, CO-Anesthesia: Share with the World — Indonesia Anesthesia Crisis Management Simulation Competition 2026 concluded at Platinum Hotel & Convention Hall, Balikpapan, as part of PIB XIX PERDATIN 2026 KALTIM. Supported by Comen Medical and held in collaboration with PERDATIN, the event marked the first national final in this year's "CO-Anesthesia : Share with the World" Simulation Competition series.





Real-World Experience Meets the Demands of Crisis Response

In anesthesia practice, a crisis can develop within moments. An airway emergency, severe bleeding, or sudden cardiovascular instability demands more than individual knowledge: teams must assess the situation, communicate clearly, coordinate roles, and act decisively while keeping patient safety at the centre.



Against this clinical backdrop, nine finalist teams representing major teaching hospitals, referral centres, and regional anesthesia services across Indonesia brought experience from diverse perioperative and critical-care settings to the stage. From case presentation to live simulation and debriefing, the teams demonstrated how they would identify priorities, interpret evolving clinical information, and coordinate their response when a crisis disrupts routine practice. The finalists were:

ARISE-UI — RS Cipto Mangunkusumo

ThinkTank Team — RSUP Dr. M. Djamil Padang

Balinesthesia 1 — RSUP Prof Dr. IGNG Ngoerah Denpasar 1

Code Blue Studio — RS Prof dr Chairuddin Panusunan Lubis

Anestesi Unpad — RSUP Dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung

GAMA-CITO — RSUP Dr. Sardjito

Aremanest UB — RSUD Saiful Anwar Malang

Balinesthesia 2 — RSUP Prof Dr. IGNG Ngoerah Denpasar 2

IAC Anestesi Unsoed — RSUD Margono Soekarjo

The live final was guided by a distinguished panel of anesthesia and intensive care experts from Indonesia and the Philippines. Their combined clinical, educational, and professional experience brought depth to the evaluation, which considered broad dimensions including case design, clinical management, technical and non-technical performance, patient safety, and the educational value of debriefing.Following the final assessment, IAC Anestesi Unsoed from RSUD Margono Soekarjo emerged as the national champion and will advance to the planned 2027 Asia Grand Final in Malaysia. The value of the final extended beyond the ranking. Through observation, expert feedback, and professional discussion, the live format enabled participants and observers to compare approaches to the same underlying pressures, examine the role of leadership and teamwork, and exchange practical perspectives on crisis response. This is the central purpose of simulation-based competition: to turn demanding scenarios into a shared learning experience that can inform future practice.During the event, Comen Medical and PERDATIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in medical education, simulation-based training, and academic exchange. The MOU provides a framework for the two parties to explore future collaboration in areas such as simulation-based learning programmes, hands-on workshops, continuing education activities, and professional exchange, with specific initiatives to be developed through separate agreements and work plans.More than a competition, CO-Anesthesia connects real clinical experience with structured simulation and cross-border exchange. Following the Indonesia final, competitions in India, and the Philippines will continue the series, extending its focus on team readiness and professional learning across more anesthesia communities.More information is available at:https://en.comen.com/events/co-anesthesia-indonesia-2026

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