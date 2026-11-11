ISCA enrolls 3000 students in artificial intelligence accounting programme

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Future accountants entering the workforce will need more than technical accounting knowledge. Employers will need them to know how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) effectively, question its outputs and apply professional judgement.

To prepare students for these changing expectations, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with all five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to strengthen Singapore's accountancy talent pipeline. The partnership, announced today at ISCA Conference 2026, will create more opportunities for students to develop practical AI capabilities, gain workplace exposure and connect with accountancy professionals through industry projects, mentorship and internships.



From learning accounting to applying AI in accounting



AI is already changing how accountants analyse financial information, identify risks, perform routine tasks and support business decisions. As technology becomes more widely used, professionals will increasingly need to combine accounting expertise with digital capabilities, analytical thinking and professional judgement.



Developed in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority under the National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP), AIxAccountancy supports ISCA's broader commitment to equip 60,000 accountancy and corporate finance professionals with AI capabilities over three years. The programme will make practical AI learning accessible to professionals at different stages of their careers.



With participation growing, ISCA is also placing greater emphasis on helping learners complete their training and translate their knowledge into practical workplace applications. The new education partnership will build on this foundation by creating opportunities for students to apply AI lessons to industry projects, practitioner mentorship and workplace experience.



For Chong Xin Yi, a second-year Diploma in Accountancy student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic who hopes to pursue a career in taxation, the programme has already provided a glimpse of how AI could support her future work. During a learning activity, she explored how AI could help identify potentially incorrect Goods and Services Tax input tax claims for further review.



"The AI Fluency Programme has made me more confident about how AI can be applied in the workplace. It has given me a clearer picture of how I can use these skills in my future career, especially in taxation, and how AI can complement the work accountants do. You do not need to be an AI expert to get started; just be open to learning and explore how the tools can support your field," said Xin Yi.



Employers increasingly value accountants who can work with AI



The changing expectations are not limited to accounting firms. Finance teams across industries are also exploring how AI can improve processes, support financial analysis and enable accountants to contribute more effectively to business decisions.



For employers, this means looking beyond technical accounting knowledge to professionals who can combine financial expertise, sound judgement and the ability to use emerging technologies.



For food and beverage businesses such as Ya Kun, finance professionals play a practical role in understanding costs, monitoring business performance and supporting operational decisions. These responsibilities illustrate why preparing future accountants to work with AI must go hand in hand with developing their accounting knowledge, analytical skills and business understanding.



Wong Chee Meng, Chief Financial Officer, Ya Kun International Pte Ltd, said: "Strong accounting knowledge and professional judgement remain the cornerstones of an effective finance function. At the same time, as technology continues to transform the way businesses operate, we increasingly value finance professionals who can harness AI to streamline processes, analyse information and generate insights that support better business decisions.



"Professional qualifications such as CA (Singapore) provide the essential foundation, while practical AI training equips accountants with the confidence and skills to apply these technologies effectively and responsibly. Ultimately, AI adoption should be viewed not merely as a technological advancement, but as an essential investment in the development of accounting professionals and the long-term sustainability and success of Ya Kun."



Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: "AI is changing what accountants do, but it does not diminish the importance of accounting knowledge and professional judgement. In fact, these capabilities become even more important as professionals learn to work alongside AI. Through our partnership with all five polytechnics and ITE, we want students to gain practical exposure to AI, understand how it can support their work and develop the confidence to use it responsibly. Our goal goes beyond preparing students for their first jobs. It is to equip them with the skills, professional foundations and adaptability to build rewarding careers as the profession continues to evolve. That is how we build resilience for the future."



Connecting education, professional qualifications and careers



Building on existing collaborations, the partnership is under a common framework to strengthen Singapore's accountancy talent pipeline through industry projects, company visits, job shadowing, internships, mentorship and professional development opportunities. Students and adult learners will also have opportunities to explore different accountancy career pathways, including the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ), which leads to the Chartered Accountant of Singapore [CA (Singapore)] designation.



Beyond AI learning, further collaborations on emerging skills, career conversion and skills-based hiring will be developed according to participating institution's programmes, learner needs and available resources.



The MOU was signed at ISCA Conference 2026, held under the theme "Reimagining the Future: Resilience in a Multipolar Economy".



Recognising employers that transform jobs and develop talents



Preparing students for the future is only part of the effort. Employers must also rethink how accounting jobs are designed and how existing professionals can continue developing their skills as technology changes the workplace.



At ISCA Conference 2026, Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and Nexia Singapore PAC (Nexia Singapore) were recognised as recipients of the second Workforce Transformation Award for the Accountancy Sector, presented by Guest of Honour Ms Jasmin Lau, Acting Minister for Manpower and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information.



Presented by the Skills and Workforce Development Agency in partnership with ISCA, supported by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and Economic Development Board, the award recognises accounting entities that have demonstrated exemplary efforts in transforming jobs and workforce practices, developing employees' skills and capabilities, and delivering meaningful outcomes for the workforce and organisation. This includes adopting technology, redesigning jobs and investing in employees' professional development.



The recognition of EY and Nexia Singapore underscores how workforce transformation can help accountancy firms adapt to changing business needs. By combining technology adoption with job redesign and skills development, employers can improve how work is done while enabling professionals to take on new responsibilities and progress in their careers.



Liew Nam Soon, EY Asia East Deputy Regional Managing Partner, also Singapore and Brunei Managing Partner and Asean Managing Partner, said: "This recognition affirms our commitment to helping our people grow and succeed as the profession evolves with AI. By investing in skills across emerging technologies, leadership and future-focused business and soft skills, we want to enable our professionals to use AI confidently and responsibly, apply their judgement to more complex work, excel in serving our clients and build rewarding careers."



Chua Soo Rui, Managing Director, Nexia Singapore, said: "For Nexia Singapore, workforce transformation starts with understanding how we can support and motivate our people do their work better. It means reviewing processes, equipping colleagues with relevant hard and soft skills as their responsibilities evolve. This recognition encourages us to continue creating an open and supportive environment where every single person of the firm grows by learning, contribute ideas and build fulfilling careers as the firm grows."



As AI reshapes business and professional roles, ISCA is focusing on equipping current and future accountants with the skills, professional foundations and adaptability to navigate change. Through AI fluency, industry partnerships and stronger professional pathways, ISCA aims to build a resilient accountancy profession where professionals can continue to contribute, grow and remain relevant as the nature of work evolves.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.