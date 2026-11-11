Green SM signs mobility agreements with 10 partners in Laos

VIENTIANE, LAOS- Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2026 - Green SM has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 10 strategic partners in Laos, spanning the banking and finance, telecommunications, payment, media, and hospitality sectors. The partnerships aim to strengthen platform connectivity, integrate services, and introduce value-added offerings for customers, further expanding Green SM's green mobility ecosystem and delivering a more seamless mobility experience in the Lao market.



Le Thi Ngoc Linh – Deputy CEO of Operations at Green SM (seventh from left) and Nguyen Minh Tam – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Laos (seventh from right), alongside representatives of the partner organizations at the MOU signing ceremony.

Under the theme "Green Alliance Frontier" – "Where Pioneers of the Green Economy Come Together," the signing ceremony was held to mark the third anniversary of Green SM's official launch of electric taxi services in the "Land of a Million Elephants," with the attendance of Nguyen Minh Tam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Laos.

The 10 partners signing MOUs with Green SM include VietinBank Laos, Joint Development Bank Public, MB Bank Laos, and Sacombank Laos in banking and finance; Unitel, ETL, and Lao Telecoms (M-Money) in telecommunications and payments; Good Media (Bawanli) in transportation and travel; and Muong Thanh Luxury Vientiane Hotel and Latsavong Wanda Vista Hotel in hospitality.Under the agreements, Green SM and its partners will build on their respective strengths in technology, services, and customer networks to explore opportunities to integrate electric mobility solutions into their existing service ecosystems. The parties will also work together to develop exclusive promotions and customer engagement programs, making Green SM services more accessible and convenient through platforms that customers already use.In the tourism and hospitality sectors, the partnerships will explore ways to connect Green SM's mobility services with hotel networks and other service providers, offering convenient transportation options for hotel guests, international visitors, and corporate customers. Collaboration with media partners will also create opportunities for joint branding and promotional campaigns, helping raise awareness of the benefits of electric mobility and bring greener transportation choices closer to the community.A highlight of the event was Frontier Mark, an artwork that brings together the distinctive marks of all participating partners to form a shared symbol, reflecting their collective spirit of collaboration and common vision for building a green ecosystem in Laos.Le Thi Ngoc Linh, Deputy CEO of Mobility Services Operation at Green SM, said: "The transition to a greener future requires the collaboration and collective efforts of businesses and organizations across different sectors. Through Green Alliance Frontier, we aim to create a platform for Green SM and its partners to connect, share a common vision, leverage their respective strengths, and explore meaningful opportunities for collaboration. By bringing together platforms, services, and customer networks, we hope to make green mobility solutions more accessible to local communities while contributing to sustainable value creation for the people and market of Laos."After three years of operations in Laos, Green SM has completed nearly 4.6 million rides in the country. Its partnerships with 10 strategic partners further expand Green SM's local network, paving the way for the integration of green mobility services with essential everyday conveniences and better addressing the transportation needs of residents and visitors.Through cross-sector collaboration, Green SM and its partners aim to make electric mobility solutions more accessible, provide additional convenience for customers, and contribute to the development of sustainable transportation in Laos.

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