Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green SM signs mobility agreements with 10 partners in Laos

November 11, 2026 | 10:40
(0) user say
Electric vehicle operator Green SM signed agreements with 10 local partners across banking, telecom and hospitality sectors to expand its electric mobility ecosystem in Laos.

VIENTIANE, LAOS- Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2026 - Green SM has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 10 strategic partners in Laos, spanning the banking and finance, telecommunications, payment, media, and hospitality sectors. The partnerships aim to strengthen platform connectivity, integrate services, and introduce value-added offerings for customers, further expanding Green SM's green mobility ecosystem and delivering a more seamless mobility experience in the Lao market.

Ms. Le Thi Ngoc Linh – Deputy CEO of Operations at Green SM (seventh from left) and Mr. Nguyen Minh Tam – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Laos (seventh from right), alongside representatives of the partner organizations at the MOU signing ceremony.
Le Thi Ngoc Linh – Deputy CEO of Operations at Green SM (seventh from left) and Nguyen Minh Tam – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Laos (seventh from right), alongside representatives of the partner organizations at the MOU signing ceremony.

Under the theme "Green Alliance Frontier" – "Where Pioneers of the Green Economy Come Together," the signing ceremony was held to mark the third anniversary of Green SM's official launch of electric taxi services in the "Land of a Million Elephants," with the attendance of Nguyen Minh Tam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Laos.

The 10 partners signing MOUs with Green SM include VietinBank Laos, Joint Development Bank Public, MB Bank Laos, and Sacombank Laos in banking and finance; Unitel, ETL, and Lao Telecoms (M-Money) in telecommunications and payments; Good Media (Bawanli) in transportation and travel; and Muong Thanh Luxury Vientiane Hotel and Latsavong Wanda Vista Hotel in hospitality.

Under the agreements, Green SM and its partners will build on their respective strengths in technology, services, and customer networks to explore opportunities to integrate electric mobility solutions into their existing service ecosystems. The parties will also work together to develop exclusive promotions and customer engagement programs, making Green SM services more accessible and convenient through platforms that customers already use.

In the tourism and hospitality sectors, the partnerships will explore ways to connect Green SM's mobility services with hotel networks and other service providers, offering convenient transportation options for hotel guests, international visitors, and corporate customers. Collaboration with media partners will also create opportunities for joint branding and promotional campaigns, helping raise awareness of the benefits of electric mobility and bring greener transportation choices closer to the community.

A highlight of the event was Frontier Mark, an artwork that brings together the distinctive marks of all participating partners to form a shared symbol, reflecting their collective spirit of collaboration and common vision for building a green ecosystem in Laos.

Le Thi Ngoc Linh, Deputy CEO of Mobility Services Operation at Green SM, said: "The transition to a greener future requires the collaboration and collective efforts of businesses and organizations across different sectors. Through Green Alliance Frontier, we aim to create a platform for Green SM and its partners to connect, share a common vision, leverage their respective strengths, and explore meaningful opportunities for collaboration. By bringing together platforms, services, and customer networks, we hope to make green mobility solutions more accessible to local communities while contributing to sustainable value creation for the people and market of Laos."

After three years of operations in Laos, Green SM has completed nearly 4.6 million rides in the country. Its partnerships with 10 strategic partners further expand Green SM's local network, paving the way for the integration of green mobility services with essential everyday conveniences and better addressing the transportation needs of residents and visitors.

Through cross-sector collaboration, Green SM and its partners aim to make electric mobility solutions more accessible, provide additional convenience for customers, and contribute to the development of sustainable transportation in Laos.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Green SM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green SM laos Green Alliance Frontier electric mobility ecosystem

Related Contents

Green SM and Elife partner to expand electric ride hailing

Green SM and Elife partner to expand electric ride hailing

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Los Angeles

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Los Angeles

Green SM launches electric mobility pilot operations in the Netherlands

Green SM launches electric mobility pilot operations in the Netherlands

Green SM launches Green Limo electric taxi service in Indonesia

Green SM launches Green Limo electric taxi service in Indonesia

Green SM launches Indonesian customer feedback program across transport services

Green SM launches Indonesian customer feedback program across transport services

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Copenhagen

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Copenhagen

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Yiwu hosts 2026 China Africa Economic Forum

Yiwu hosts 2026 China Africa Economic Forum

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

ISCA launches FlexConnect platform connecting finance talent with employers

ISCA launches FlexConnect platform connecting finance talent with employers

ISCA enrolls 3000 students in artificial intelligence accounting programme

ISCA enrolls 3000 students in artificial intelligence accounting programme

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Yiwu hosts 2026 China Africa Economic Forum

Yiwu hosts 2026 China Africa Economic Forum

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

MIFF partners with MATRADE for 2027 trade exhibition

Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020