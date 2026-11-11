Vietnam schedules agrifood initiative launch at COP31 in Turkey

HA NOI, VIETNAM– Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – On 17 November 2026, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Government of Viet Nam, together with partner countries and international organisations, will announce the Partnership for Climate-smart and Responsible Agrifood Value Chains Transformation (P-CRAFT). The initiative aims to connect governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and development partners to accelerate the transformation of agrifood value chains towards greater sustainability and climate resilience, while delivering tangible benefits for producers.



Global Challenges Call for a More Integrated Approach



Climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation and mounting pressure on natural resources are placing the world's agrifood systems under unprecedented strain. These challenges affect not only agricultural production but also the livelihoods of millions of farmers, global food security, international trade and the stability of supply chains.



Against this backdrop, agricultural transformation can no longer be viewed simply as a matter of changing production practices on individual farms or within local communities. It requires comprehensive change across the entire value chain, from primary production and harvesting to processing, storage, transportation, trade and consumption.



Such a transformation calls for close collaboration among a wide range of stakeholders, including governments, businesses, farmers, financial institutions, research organisations, development partners and international organisations. In particular, stronger linkages are needed among market demand, production capacity, reliable information, technology and financial resources to ensure that transformation efforts translate into practical results.



It is in this context that P-CRAFT has emerged as an international cooperation initiative to promote collective action and support the development of climate-resilient agrifood value chains that balance economic, environmental and social benefits.



Three Pillars to Drive Value Chain Transformation



P-CRAFT is designed around three strategic pillars, providing an integrated framework for cooperation – from improving transparency and transforming production systems to mobilising investment and financial resources.



First, promoting transparency, traceability and sustainability across agrifood value chains.



Transparent and reliable information is essential to building trust among value chain actors, meeting increasingly stringent market requirements and strengthening accountability throughout supply chains. Improving information systems, traceability mechanisms and data sharing will make it possible to demonstrate more clearly the origin, production practices and sustainability performance of products.



Second, supporting low-emission, climate-resilient and nature-positive production systems.



This pillar focuses on promoting production approaches that are adapted to local ecological conditions, use natural resources more efficiently and reduce negative environmental impacts. At the same time, it seeks to strengthen the capacity of producers and local communities to adapt to growing climate risks.



Third, mobilising finance and investment for transformation.



The transition towards greener and more climate-resilient agrifood systems requires substantial financial resources. Yet many smallholder farmers, cooperatives and small and medium-sized enterprises continue to face difficulties in accessing finance, technology and technical assistance.



Connecting financial institutions, development partners and the private sector, and mobilising diverse sources of investment, is therefore essential to scaling up sustainable production and business models.



These three pillars are closely interconnected. Transparency builds market confidence; sustainable production generates real value; and finance and investment enable successful models to be scaled up and replicated.



Putting Farmers at the Centre of an Inclusive Partnership



A defining feature of P-CRAFT is its commitment to the principles of voluntary participation, inclusiveness, transparency, national ownership and science-based decision-making.



The initiative seeks to strengthen the meaningful participation of smallholder farmers, local communities, women and young people in the transformation of agrifood value chains. These groups play a vital role in agricultural production, yet often face significant barriers to accessing information, technology, finance and markets.



Sustainable transformation must therefore ensure that its benefits are not concentrated among large enterprises or better-resourced actors, but are shared with those directly engaged in production.



Farmers need better access to knowledge, technology, support services and opportunities to participate in higher-value supply chains. Their capacity to meet evolving market requirements must also be strengthened, so that they can share in the economic opportunities created by the transition.



Through its multi-stakeholder approach, P-CRAFT aims to provide an additional platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and closer links between existing initiatives. It seeks to encourage practical cooperation that reflects the development priorities and specific circumstances of individual countries.



Viet Nam Promotes International Cooperation for Sustainable Agriculture



As a co-initiator of P-CRAFT, Viet Nam looks forward to working with international partners to promote dialogue, share knowledge, mobilise resources and develop practical partnerships that support the sustainable transformation of agriculture.



The announcement of P-CRAFT at COP31 also reflects Viet Nam's commitment to contributing to global agendas on climate action, sustainable development and biodiversity conservation. The initiative is intended to support the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.



Through international cooperation, Viet Nam hopes to strengthen connections among governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses, research institutions and development partners. Their collective engagement can help translate shared commitments and strategic priorities into concrete programmes, projects and practical solutions.



At the announcement event on 17 November 2026, the founding partners of P-CRAFT are expected to share their initial cooperation priorities and explore opportunities for collaboration to advance practical solutions for transforming agrifood value chains.



The event will take place at the Viet Nam Pavilion (C235) in the Blue Zone of COP31 in in Antalya, Türkiye. It is expected to bring together a broad range of stakeholders from the public sector, the private sector, academia and the development community.



As climate change continues to reshape agrifood production and trade, P-CRAFT aspires to become a practical platform for cooperation – connecting resources, sharing knowledge and accelerating collective action.



Ultimately, P-CRAFT's ambition goes beyond building value chains that are responsible towards climate and nature. It is also about creating new development opportunities, improving farmers' incomes and strengthening livelihoods, while ensuring that the transition towards sustainability is inclusive and delivers tangible benefits to those who make agrifood production possible.



P-CRAFT envisions markets that remain open, fair and sustainable; value chains that prosper and enable farmers to thrive; and production systems that work in harmony with nature. Working together, its partners aim to build a more sustainable future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.