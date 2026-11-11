Michelin Guide Thailand features 507 entries in 2027 edition

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2025 - Michelin today unveiled the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2027 at the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony Thailand, marking two significant milestones: the Guide's landmark 10th edition in the country and the centenary of the MICHELIN Star. Reflecting a decade of evolution in Thailand's vibrant culinary landscape, the latest selection features a record-high total of 507 dining establishments − including 2 Three MICHELIN Stars (both retaining their status), 10 Two MICHELIN Stars (3 promotions), 41 One MICHELIN Star (5 newcomers and 5 promotions), 151 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand (26 newcomers), and 303 MICHELIN-Selected entries (40 newcomers).

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide commented: "With more than 500 establishments featured in the selection − including over 50 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, the 2027 edition marks a significant milestone in the MICHELIN Guide Thailand's journey. Celebrating the Guide's 10th edition in Thailand and the centenary of the MICHELIN Star, first introduced in 1926, the selection reflects the remarkable evolution of Thailand's culinary industry, driven by the passion, creativity, and resilience of its culinary professionals, as well as the country's extraordinary gastronomic potential."

Bangkok & Surrounding Provinces

Blue by Alain Ducasse, a restaurant that stays true to the spirit of French fine dining, interweaving Southeast Asian ingredients with Mediterranean flair and a fresh, lighter, international perspective, complemented by the seasonal " Delight Collection " of creative small desserts.

" of creative small desserts. Mia, a restaurant offering storytelling-driven modern European cuisine with Asian influences, where dishes such as the hybrid sourdough brioche carry personal significance beyond their culinary craft.

Phuket

PRU, a restaurant crafting modern Thai cuisine with a strong sense of place, championing mindfulness through farm-grown ingredients, trusted Thai suppliers, and a commitment to fermentation, preservation and responsible practices, exemplified by its signature "King of the Fruits" pairing durian with caviar and sea grapes.

Bangkok & Surrounding Provinces

Liana, a restaurant where dishes are inspired by European seasons, combining local produce, a lighter take on French techniques, and neatly layered flavors and textures, with desserts among the highlights.

MACHRI, a restaurant where chef reinterprets a royal Thai menu inspired by King Rama V's 1897 European food diary, combining deep historical research and French technique while preserving authentically Thai flavors, highlighted by mackerel with roasted chili paste and sticky rice, and pigeon red curry samrap.

THARN, a concept-led restaurant presenting a refined tasting menu inspired by Thai cuisine from Sukhothai to Rattanakosin, juxtaposing cultural references with authentic flavors, carefully sourced ingredients, and Thai GI products.

The China House by Chef Fei, a refined Cantonese restaurant offering thoughtfully creative dishes marked by precise seasoning, clean flavors and assured technique, highlighted by roasted chicken with flax seeds that lend a subtle nuttiness to the crisp skin and juicy flesh.

Phuket

Omemo, a restaurant offering a contemporary take on classic Swiss cuisine through balanced, well-structured Alpine dishes, featuring house-made sausages, potato rösti and fondue-inspired specialties, with meat and cheese at the heart of the menu and the full experience menu offering the best insight into its culinary narrative.

Bangkok & Surrounding Provinces

Duet by David Toutain, a restaurant presenting a creative, delicate, and distinctly plant-forward seasonal tasting menu that balances land and sea, complemented by a carefully curated zero-proof drink pairing.

I-SANG, a modern Korean restaurant that fuses Korean roots with Thai produce through a concise tasting menu, featuring Eo-Mandu crafted from local catfish, perilla oil Guksu, and crispy crab, a playful riff on Korean fried chicken.

Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo, a restaurant presenting a modern Tuscan menu centered on fresh pasta and seasonal produce, blending Italian staples with Thai ingredients, highlighted by Duck Cappelletti filled with local duck confit and Basilico built around black-pepper ganache.

Chiang Mai

Belén by Paulo Airaudo, a restaurant bringing refined energy to Chiang Mai's dining scene, elevating local ingredients through sharp European technique, with a smooth and effortlessly moreish Goat's Cheese Flan paired with seasonal fruits among the highlights.

Phuket

Jaras, a restaurant offering a seasonal tasting menu shaped by home-grown produce, regional ingredients, and a zero-waste approach, highlighted by the Jorang featuring prawn and Thai curry sauce with crispy textures and aromatic herbs.

MICHELIN Service Award

MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award

MICHELIN Mentor Chef Award

MICHELIN Young Chef Award

MICHELIN Sommelier Award

According to Poullennec, Thailand's gastronomic scene has evolved from a trend-driven market into a mature and diverse culinary ecosystem. Excellence now extends far beyond the capital, with star-rated restaurants flourishing across the country and showcasing the strength of regional dining destinations.Chefs are demonstrating greater confidence and individuality, while international restaurant groups continue to establish roots in Thailand and embrace local ingredients. This year's selection introduces new cuisine types to the star-rated roster, while Thai chefs are increasingly exploring regional traditions, indigenous ingredients, and closer ties with local producers.Techniques such as fermentation, aging, and natural umami extraction have become common tools for building flavor, while more thoughtful ingredient use reflects growing resourcefulness. Beyond fine dining, chefs are also finding success through more accessible formats and increasingly sophisticated beverage programs.Guided by both experienced chefs and emerging talent, Thailand continues to strengthen its culinary identity while embracing global influences, reinforcing its position as one of the world's most compelling gastronomic destinations.In the 2027 MICHELIN Guide Thailand edition, the prestigious Three-MICHELIN-Star category remains unchanged with 2 entries: Sorn, where Chef Supaksorn "Ice" Jongsiri showcases the depth and diversity of Southern Thai cuisine through meticulously researched recipes and exceptional local ingredients, and Sühring, where twin chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring continue to impress with their refined interpretation of modern German cuisine rooted in family traditions.The Two-MICHELIN-Star category welcomes 3 new additions, all promoted from the One-MICHELIN-Star status. A milestone achievement comes from PRU, which becomes the first restaurant in Phuket and the first outside Bangkok & Surrounding Provinces to earn Two MICHELIN Stars.Among the 10 new One-MICHELIN-Star entries, 5 are newcomers joining the Guide for the first time, while the other 5 are promoted from the MICHELIN-Selected category.Promoted from MICHELIN-Selected to One MICHELIN Star, Belén by Paulo Airaudo becomes the first-ever MICHELIN-Starred restaurant in Chiang Mai. Meanwhile, Phuket records its strongest MICHELIN Star showing to date, with one newcomer, Omemo, and one promoted restaurant, Jaras, joining the One-MICHELIN-Star selection.The other 5 One-MICHELIN-Star recipients promoted from the MICHELIN-Selected category are:Alongside its restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Guide presents its Special Awards to honor the exceptional talent, passion and craft behind dining experiences that stay with guests long after the final course. These awards recognize outstanding professionals at MICHELIN-recommended restaurants who elevate the gastronomic experience, while celebrating the diversity and appeal of careers across the hospitality industry.The MICHELIN Service Award aims to recognize and celebrate skilled and talented professionals who significantly enhance the guest experience. This year's award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, honors Chanyawi Mukmaneerattanapon of hom, a MICHELIN-Selected restaurant in Phuket.An essential pillar of her team in Phuket since its earliest days, Ms. Mukmaneerattanapon is celebrated for her remarkable consistency, steadfast commitment, and genuinely attentive approach to service. Even when managing multiple tables, she remains proactive, fluid, and intuitive, making every guest feel effortlessly cared for. Her longevity, unwavering professional standards, and deeply personal touch exemplify the true essence of hospitality; while her grace, poise, and dedication set a high benchmark for the industry.The MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award recognizes an individual or team behind a dining venue that has opened within the past 12 months and made a notable impact on the local gastronomic scene through a creative degustation concept and distinctive culinary approach. This year's award, presented by UOB, is bestowed upon Kongwuth Chaiwongkachon of Taang, a MICHELIN-Selected restaurant in Bangkok.Since opening in June, Taang has made an immediate impression on Bangkok's dining landscape. Led by Chef Kongwuth, a native of Chiang Rai, this intimate counter experience explores the historical caravan trade routes of northern Thailand and its neighboring regions, tracing how ingredients, people, and food cultures have influenced one another over centuries. Combining brilliant storytelling with exceptional cooking, the restaurant offers a remarkably nuanced exploration of northern Thai cuisine and has quickly become one of the city's most exciting and talked-about new openings.Honoring chefs whose unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation has made a lasting impact on the culinary industry, the 2027 MICHELIN Mentor Chef Award, presented by WP Energy, is bestowed upon Arnaud Dunand-Sauthier of Maison Dunand, a One-MICHELIN-Star restaurant in Bangkok.Originally from Chambéry in the Savoie region of France, Chef Arnaud brought a wealth of French culinary expertise to Thailand over a decade ago. Beyond his culinary achievements, he has played a profound role as a mentor to both Thai and international talent, nurturing young professionals from commis to sous chef and fostering long-term growth within his teams. Today, his former protégés lead MICHELIN-Starred kitchens in Europe, run acclaimed establishments in France, and head major restaurant concepts across Thailand − reflecting his unwavering commitment to developing people, empowering the next generation, and building a lasting culinary legacy.Recognizing a young chef who has demonstrated a unique personality and distinctive identity through their culinary creations over the past 12 months, this year's MICHELIN Young Chef Award is bestowed upon Natdanai Kitkorsup of lob-baan, a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand restaurant in Phuket.Born and raised in Phuket, Chef Natdanai returned to his home region after honing his craft in leading kitchens across Bangkok – including a Two-Michelin-Star restaurant – before continuing his journey at acclaimed establishments in Phuket. His cooking reflects a profound respect for native ingredients, rich traditions, and authentic flavor profiles, blending regional heritage with refined contemporary technique. Showing impressive maturity and a style firmly rooted in his home region, Chef Natdanai stands out as a young talent helping to bring Phuket's local cuisine forward.

Highlighting the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers within the industry, this year's MICHELIN Sommelier Award is bestowed upon Charles Elie-Rodenstein of Cannubi by Umberto Bombana, a One-MICHELIN-Star restaurant in Bangkok.



Originally from Alsace in France, Elie-Rodenstein is a multilingual sommelier whose exceptional international journey across France, Monaco, Japan, and Thailand has shaped a deep global perspective. Knowledgeable and confident, he curates inspiring wine selections and offers thoughtful recommendations. What sets him apart is his warm, approachable manner, making the world of wine engaging and accessible; while his natural enthusiasm, professionalism, and personal touch elevate the entire dining experience.



Discover the full 2027 MICHELIN Guide Thailand Selection:

MICHELIN Guide Website



CLICK HERE to download images of the from the

MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony Thailand 2027.



The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2027 at a Glance: 2 Three MICHELIN Stars 10 Two MICHELIN Stars (3 promoted from One MICHELIN Star) 41 One MICHELIN Star (5 new, 5 promoted from MICHELIN-Selected) 151 MICHELIN Bib Gourmand (26 new) 303 MICHELIN-Selected (40 new)

Mindful Voices



Mindful Voices is a new MICHELIN Guide platform that brings together inspirational figures from across the hospitality industry. Designed as an editorial space, it gives chefs, hoteliers and winemakers the opportunity to share their stories and pioneering practices with their peers and with audiences around the world.



Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, says, "Mindful Voices will give a platform to all those who are rewriting the rules in their respective fields. This new framework draws directly from what our inspection teams witness firsthand: encounters and experiences that are transforming how things are done and that deserve to be shared. Staying true to its identity and values, the MICHELIN Guide will amplify and give full resonance to these voices from the worlds of gastronomy, hospitality and wine so that they can be heard, wherever they may be."



The chef invited on stage as a Mindful Voice at the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony Thailand 2027 is Chef Chudaree 'Tam' Debhakam ofBaan Tepa, a Two-MICHELIN-Star restaurant in Bangkok. At Baan Tepa, Chef Tam elevates her farm-to-table ethos through a polished seven-course Thai tasting menu. The experience begins in the kitchen, immediately immersing guests in the restaurant's thoughtful sense of place. For each course, the team presents trays of featured ingredients, from seasonal fruits to vegetables and herbs, offering a vivid glimpse into the produce that shapes the menu. Traditional curries, flavors and techniques are reimagined with deft precision, creativity and harmony throughout. She remains committed to mindful gastronomy, from thoughtful local sourcing to minimizing kitchen waste.



Learn more about the new Mindful Voices initiative here.

https://guide.michelin.com/th/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.