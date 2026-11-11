VinFast launches VF 8 electric SUV in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – VinFast officially launches the All-New VF 8 and announces its pricing in the Philippines. With comprehensive upgrades to its design, technology and driving dynamics, the all-electric D-segment SUV is an ideal choice for Filipino families seeking an enhanced driving experience and customers making the switch to electric vehicles.



The All-New VinFast VF 8 stands out with its modern design and a range of advanced technology features.

In the Philippines, the all-electric D-segment SUV has a list price of PHP 1,548,000 with a battery subscription and PHP 1,799,000 with the battery included. The first customer deliveries are expected to begin in November 2026.

The All-New VF 8 is developed to combine the comfort and convenience of a family SUV with the technology and performance of an electric vehicle. Comprehensive upgrades span its design, chassis, electrical and electronic architecture, and vehicle systems, reflecting VinFast's investment in research and development to deliver a smoother, more responsive and more comfortable driving experience.Guided by the "Tech Fluid" design philosophy, the vehicle features a modern, dynamic exterior with a focus on everyday practicality. Measuring 4,701 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, the five-seat SUV provides space for family travel. Its 170 mm ground clearance and 19-inch wheels support driving across varied road conditions.The cabin features an intuitive layout that puts key controls within easy reach. A 12.9-inch central infotainment display integrates the vehicle's main functions, complemented by a display behind the steering wheel that provides essential driving information. A steering-column-mounted gear selector simplifies operation for added convenience in everyday use.The All-New VF 8 is powered by an electric motor delivering a maximum output of 170 kW and peak torque of 330 Nm, paired with front-wheel drive and three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Its 60.13 kWh battery provides a range of 480 km on a full charge under the NEDC standard. The vehicle supports super-fast charging from 10% to 70% in under 30 minutes, allowing drivers to fit charging stops into their travel plans.VinFast offers customers the choice of purchasing the vehicle with the battery included or opting for a battery subscription to suit their needs and financial plans. The All-New VF 8 comes with a vehicle warranty of seven years or 160,000 km and a high-voltage battery warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km, whichever comes first in each case.said:The selection of the Philippines as the first international market to launch the All-New VF 8 further highlights the country's role in VinFast's product expansion. Alongside its increasingly diverse electric vehicle lineup, the company is developing its dealership network, aftersales services and charging infrastructure with the support of V-Green and local partners. By combining its products with comprehensive ownership support, VinFast aims to meet real-world mobility needs and help Filipino families make the switch to electric vehicles with greater convenience and confidence.

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