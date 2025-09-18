Corporate

AIA Live Better Study 2025: Singaporeans Chase Purpose Over Rest

September 18, 2025 | 09:58
Seventy per cent lack financial readiness for sabbaticals, giving financial advisors Singapore wellness trends keywords and client conversation starters.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - AIA Singapore today announced findings from the eighth edition of the AIA Live Better Study, which reflects the evolution of mindsets where retirement in Singapore is being perceived as a new chapter of reinvention and purpose. This aligns with the government's ongoing emphasis on active ageing and empowering Singaporeans to lead fulfilling lives well into their golden years, as recently highlighted in the National Day Rally 2025[1].

However, a significant disconnect exists between these evolving aspirations and the practical steps Singapore residents are taking to prepare, according to the latest findings. The study reveals a slight dip in overall holistic wellness (from 61.5% to 60.3%) compared to last year, highlighting persistent challenges for Singapore residents across mental, social, financial, and physical well-being. This gap underscores the urgent need for greater support and education, a sentiment that resonates with Singapore's broader efforts to strengthen social safety nets and enhance community resilience.

Conducted in May 2025, the AIA Live Better Study[2] continues to investigate the current state of wellness and goal-setting behaviours across physical, financial, mental, social, and spiritual aspects of Singapore residents. This is set against the backdrop of significant uncertainties in the global economy in 2025[3] as consumers navigate these challenging times.

The traditional view of retirement as a period of passive rest is rapidly evolving, aligning with the national call for seniors to remain engaged and contribute meaningfully," said Irma Hadikusuma, Chief Marketing and Healthcare Officer, AIA Singapore. "Singapore residents are increasingly envisioning a purposeful and active post-career life, yet our study reveals many are not adequately preparing for this new reality. This highlights critical areas where more support and education are needed – particularly around financial readiness, physical health, and crucially, the often-overlooked power of social connections – all vital pillars for the holistic well-being the government also champions."

Retirement in Singapore: Purpose over leisure
While consumers envision retirement as a period to enjoy, only 1 in 2 (47%) feel optimistic about achieving their desired lifestyles. A striking insight is the motivation for post-retirement work:
  • 1 in 2 (55%) Singapore residents plan to work upon retirement (part-time, full-time, or starting a business).
  • Less than 3 in 10 (28%) are doing it purely for financial reasons.
  • 27% seek a sense of purpose, 26% aim to cure boredom, and 18% desire to try something new.
This signals that retirement is increasingly being seen as a phase for personal growth and continued contribution, echoing the government's vision of an active and contributing senior population, and not just a cessation of work.

Financial and physical health are the cornerstones of a happy retirement
Unsurprisingly, financial concerns remain a major pain point:
  • Only 1 in 2 (50%) Singapore residents claim to be financially stable, with those in their 40s expressing the most negativity towards retirement (29% negative outlook).
  • Key worries include managing cost of living (62%) and healthcare expenses (54%).
  • Physical wellness is also paramount, with 46% ranking it as the #1 factor for a happy retirement - a finding that underscores the government's focus on preventative health and robust healthcare infrastructure for an ageing population.
  • However, 2 in 5 (40%) foresee spending time managing healthcare conditions, particularly among young seniors[4] (45%).
These findings reinforce the importance of the government's enhancements[5] early this year to healthcare and long-term care schemes such as MediSave and CHAS to address the needs of the ageing population and to ensure accessible, affordable healthcare for all.

Social wellness: The unsung hero of a fulfilling retirement
Beyond financial and physical health, the study illuminates the critical, yet often unaddressed, role of social wellness:
  • A happy retirement is strongly linked to spending time with family (61%) and friends (41%).
  • However, only 2 in 5 (37%) have thought about social wellness and taking steps to prepare for it
  • Marital status plays a significant role: More married individuals (53%) have a positive outlook towards retirement than their single counterparts (36%), suggesting the inherent support families provide.
  • Single individuals face unique challenges, expressing greater worry about lack of caregiving arrangements (34% vs. 23% married), becoming isolated (29% vs. 20% married), and cognitive decline (44% vs. 35% married). This leads them to plan more actively for part-time work, social activities, and community engagement in their retirement years to maintain independence and connection.
The findings highlight that social connections are a fundamental pillar of a fulfilling retirement, echoing the government's recent unveiling of Age Well Neighbourhoods[6] and continued emphasis on community and social infrastructure as key components of holistic well-being for seniors. This is a powerful insight for individuals, families, and companies to consider as we develop holistic solutions for the future, ensuring our offerings align with the evolving needs of an ageing society.

More support needed for transition period to retirement
While majority (2 in 3 (70%)) of Singapore residents have started planning for various aspects of retirement, a significant portion remains unprepared across crucial areas:
  • 21% have not thought about how to maintain social wellness during retirement years.
  • 20% have not considered the possibility of being by themselves (without spouse and children).
  • 17% have not thought about long-term care.
  • 14% have not considered insurance coverage for retirement.
The study highlights the urgent need for more education and support to help Singapore residents transition into this new phase of life, especially for single individuals and those aged 40-49, who show the most negative outlook and financial vulnerability. These insights indicate the critical need for robust community support networks and social infrastructure, aligning with the government's emphasis on fostering a more caring and inclusive society.

[1] National Day Rally 2025' (Aug 17, 2025) Prime Minister's Office. Available at: https://www.pmo.gov.sg/Newsroom/National-Day-Rally-2025

[2] The eight wave of the AIA Live Better Study is an independent study that was conducted from 22 May to 13 June 2025 with a sample size of 1,000 representing Singapore's general population.

[3] 'Singapore upgrades 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.5%-2.5%; economy grew 4.4% in Q2' (Aug 12, 2025) CNA. Available at: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/singapore-economy-gdp-forecast-mti-5289471

[4] Aged 50-64.

[5] 'Keeping Healthcare Affordable and Sustainable for All' (Mar 7, 2025) Minnistry of Health. Available at: https://www.moh.gov.sg/newsroom/keeping-healthcare-affordable-and-sustainable-for-all

[6]'NDR 2025: Expect more activity centres, home services and healthcare in Age Well Neighbourhoods' (Aug 17, 2025) The Straits Times. Available at: https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/politics/ndr-2025-more-activity-centres-home-services-and-healthcare-3-things-to-expect-in-age-well

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AIA Singapore

AIA AIA Singapore AIA Live Better Study

