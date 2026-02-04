AIA Introduces SelectWise Voluntary Health Insurance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - In a strategic response to customers' growing need for unparalleled medical and in-patient experience, AIA has launched the AIA Voluntary Health Insurance SelectWise Scheme ("SelectWise"), the first VHIS plan in the market to feature a dedicated medical journey.3 Designed for everyday consumers seeking more quality healthcare at an affordable budget, SelectWise has no sub-limits on individual benefit items,4 a feature typically seen in high-end medical insurance. By choosing in-patient care at SelectWise Designated Hospitals5 in Hong Kong, customers can also enjoy upgraded room types.1

A recent survey6 by AIA Hong Kong showed that nearly half (46%) of respondents across the city prioritise comfort and privacy during hospitalisation, while three in five (57%) have sought or considered medical care in Chinese Mainland. SelectWise allows customers to plan northbound medical care journeys with the first-in-industry7 Care Concierge8 services, including dedicated Service Ambassador.

Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said the AIA Voluntary Health Insurance SelectWise Scheme is a strategic response to customers’ growing need for access to quality private healthcare through product innovation.

Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "With Hongkongers' pressing need for quality private healthcare, medical insurance is more important than ever. At AIA, we are committed to addressing customer needs through innovation. SelectWise combines a curated medical network with one-stop services, giving customers access to quality private healthcare with peace of mind and a reasonable budget, delivering on our purpose of Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.



SelectWise is more than a product innovation; it represents a significant step forward in AIA's commitment to advancing our Integrated Health Strategy (IHS) and reshaping the medical insurance ecosystem. This initiative builds on the momentum of AIA's inaugural Healthcare Financing Summit in June last year and reinforces our ongoing efforts to foster cross-sector collaboration in Hong Kong's medical landscape. Through IHS, we aim to make healthcare more accessible, more affordable, and more effective for the communities we serve."



Upgraded room types1 or quality in-patient experience at designated hospitals across Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland



In Hong Kong, customers opting for network doctors within the SelectWise Medical Network9 can enjoy semi-private rooms at designated hospitals,1,5 with all medical expenses during hospitalisation pre-approved10 for peace of mind. In Macau, semi-private room access is also available at designated hospitals.1,5 In Chinese Mainland, customers may choose between two groups of SelectWise Designated Hospitals5: standard private rooms (currently there are seven group A hospitals in the Greater Bay Area) or semi-private rooms (at over 1,700 group B hospitals across Chinese Mainland currently),11 addressing the growing demand in northbound medical treatment.

SelectWise has no sub-limits on individual benefit items4 for key medical expenses, offering customers greater flexibility in coverage to allocate payouts on items that matter most.



Hong Kong's first VHIS plan delivering a dedicated medical journey with full care from doctor search to recovery3



SelectWise delivers a fully integrated medical journey through the combination of the curated SelectWise Medical Network9 and the industry-first7 Care Concierge8 services in Chinese Mainland. This one-stop approach ensures simplicity, predictability and confidence by connecting every stage of the healthcare experience.



The SelectWise Medical Network9 includes multi-disciplinary specialists and healthcare professionals across Hong Kong, supporting customers from doctor search and appointment booking to diagnosis, treatment, hospitalisation, payment and recovery. For customers seeking care in Chinese Mainland, unfamiliar procedures can be daunting. The dedicated 1-to-1 Service Ambassador from Care Concierge8 provides personalised assistance — from pre-approval of medical expenses10,12 to tailored medical and nursing support throughout diagnosis, treatment and recovery.



First-in-industry13 instant online booking for specialists



Through the AIA+ mobile app, customers can access the industry-first13 "Find/Book Doctors" feature,14 enabling instant filtering of specialists within the SelectWise Medical Network,9 identification of designated hospitals5 and appointment booking. Network doctors also assist with pre-approval of medical expenses10 and cashless services,15 giving customers full visibility of their medical costs without the stress of bill payments and claims.



With roots in Hong Kong, AIA today provides personal medical insurance to one in three individuals in Hong Kong.16 The company tirelessly works with its partners and stakeholders to shape a sustainable future for medical protection in Hong Kong.



Key product features of the AIA Voluntary Health Insurance SelectWise Scheme include:

Option to stay in a comfortable room type1 during hospitalisation Basic ward room coverage across Asia

Comfortable room types 1 at SelectWise Designated Hospitals 5 in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland In Hong Kong: Semi-private rooms, 1 if all attending registered medical practitioners and surgeons who provides medical services during the confinement are network doctors of SelectWise Medical Network, 9 with all medical expenses incurred during confinement pre-approved 10 In Macau: Semi-private rooms 1 In Chinese Mainland 17 : Two groups of SelectWise Designated Hospitals 5 for selection – standard private rooms (for group A hospitals in the Greater Bay Area) or semi-private rooms (for group B hospitals across Chinese Mainland) 11

at SelectWise Designated Hospitals in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland Lifetime limit of up to HK$60 million and annual limit of up to HK$12 million

Extensive protection with no itemised benefit sublimit for key medical expenses4 Higher benefit amount for network benefit Higher benefit amount for pre- and post-confinement / day case procedure outpatient care, Chinese medicine practitioner outpatient care, and day surgery cash benefit if customers meet the below conditions: In Hong Kong: Medical services are directly prescribed, managed, supervised or carried out by network doctors of SelectWise Medical Network 9 and all medical expenses incurred are pre-approved 10 (if applicable) In Macau and Chinese Mainland 17 : Receiving medical services at SelectWise Designated Hospitals 5

Dedicated medical journey connected by quality SelectWise Medical Network9 Access to a network of multi-disciplinary medical specialists and healthcare professionals within the vast SelectWise Medical Network 9

First-in-industry 1 3 "Find/Book Doctors" feature 1 4 via the AIA+ mobile app for instant online appointment with network doctors, enabling easy filtering of specialities, doctors, and SelectWise Designated Hospitals 5 available for admission

"Find/Book Doctors" feature via the AIA+ mobile app for instant online appointment with network doctors, enabling easy filtering of specialities, doctors, and SelectWise Designated Hospitals available for admission Network doctors will assists customers in submitting applications for pre-approval of medical expenses10 and cashless services,15 offering customers peace of mind without the hassle of medical bill payments and claims Tailored coverage and support to facilitate a supreme medical experience in Chinese Mainland Upgraded first-in-industry 7 value-added service Care Concierge 8 : 1-to-1 concierge support of Service Ambassador Medical Companion Service provides administrative support prior to applying pre-approval for medical expenses 10 ,12 offering personalised care from diagnosis, treatment to recovery Online family doctor service with delivery of designated medications 18

value-added service Care Concierge : Transportation fee subsidy benefit for receiving medical services for non-emergency treatment in Chinese Mainland19 Elderly cancer support – waiver of deductible

for designated cancer20, 21 The remaining balance of the annual deductible in relation to the medical services arising from the insured person's designated cancer20 will be waived21 if the insured person is aged 75 or above and is unfortunately diagnosed with designated cancer20 Certified Plan under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Quality medical coverage, while customers can apply for tax deduction on qualifying premium22

Hong Kong Macau Chinese Mainland Union Hospital

Hong Kong Baptist Hospital

St. Paul's Hospital

St. Teresa's Hospital Kiang Wu Hospital Group A The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital (International Medical Center)

Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital

Shenzhen Heng Sheng Hospital

Guangzhou United Family Hospital

Guangzhou Xin Shi Hospital

Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine

Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital Group B Over 1,700 hospitals across Chinese Mainland

List of SelectWise Designated Hospitals

(as of October 2025)



From now until 31 March 2026, customers who successfully apply for SelectWise and designated insurance plans can enjoy up to 7 months of premium refund.2 The SelectWise Medical Series is available in Macau and Pearl editions, offering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.