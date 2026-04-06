Agoda reports travel surge to BTS concert destinations

SEOUL, South Korea, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has witnessed a rise in travel demand to South Korea's Goyang and Busan, as well as to several destinations across APAC hosting BTS concerts, among South Korean travelers following the announcement of the K-Pop group's world tour dates. This marks BTS's first tour in four years, with fans ready to "spring day" into action to catch their favorite group live.

The day of the announcement, Agoda observed a nearly 8x increase in accommodation searches to Goyang, where BTS's tour will kick off on April 9 and continue April 11-12, compared to the week before. Busan, where the concert will take place on June 12-13, also saw a 47% increase, as fans prepare to "run" to these iconic concert destinations.

The announcement ignited a wave of excitement among BTS fans across Asia, with the highest demand for South Korean tour destinations coming from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and China. Notably, searches to Goyang and Busan from the Philippines increased by over 7x, while Hong Kong recorded a 145% rise. Meanwhile, searches from China more than doubled, with fans "burning up" to experience BTS live, given the absence of a planned stop in their market.

Beyond Goyang and Busan, other APAC cities also experienced a "mic drop" in search activity among South Korean travelers. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) topped the list with a 22% rise in accommodation searches after the announcement, followed by Melbourne (Australia) (16%), Bangkok (Thailand) (15%), Kaohsiung (Taiwan) (10%), and Singapore (9%), rounding out the top five.

BTS concert fever was not limited to the announcement day. Agoda's data also shows that accommodation searches for Goyang for the actual concert dates rose nearly 185x among fans in the region, with the strongest demand driven by travelers from Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong. Searches from domestic travelers for the Goyang concert dates also increased nearly 44x, underscoring the scale of the BTS effect in South Korea.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, "Following the announcement of BTS's world tour, we are seeing a 'dynamite' increase in both inbound and outbound travel demand, as fans are willing to travel far and wide to see the group reunite after a four-year hiatus. Agoda is thrilled to help them experience the 'euphoria' of catching the K-pop group live at these exciting tour destinations. With Agoda, fans can easily plan their trips and ensure they don't miss a beat of the BTS magic, all while enjoying great deals on accommodations and flights."

As fans prepare to "go go" on their BTS journey, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For the best deals, fans are encouraged to check out Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com.