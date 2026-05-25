Agoda reveals top five Asian destinations for family summer holidays with kids club facilities

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, families planning vacations with toddlers and young children are on the lookout for accommodations that cater to their needs. Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top five destinations in Asia where families can find hotels equipped with kids' clubs, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable stay. Leading the list is Phuket (Thailand), followed by Goa (India), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Bali (Indonesia), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Kids' clubs at hotels offer numerous benefits for families, providing a safe and engaging environment for children while parents enjoy some much-needed relaxation. Beach destinations like Phuket and Bali are particularly appealing, as they often feature additional amenities such as kiddy pools. Meanwhile, major capitals like Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur also present excellent options, offering diverse attractions that cater to the whole family.

Agoda reveals the top destinations with the most kids' club hotel facilities available for families traveling with toddlers this summer:

Phuket, Thailand: Known for its stunning beaches and family-friendly resorts, Phuket offers a plethora of activities for children. The island offers a large selection of hotels with kids' clubs that provide engaging programs, allowing parents to unwind while their little ones are entertained. With its sunny beaches and exciting water activities, Phuket is a top choice for families seeking both adventure and relaxation. Goa, India: This coastal paradise in India is renowned for its laid-back atmosphere and welcoming hospitality. Families can enjoy the sun-kissed beaches while kids participate in fun activities at the hotel's kids' club. Goa's rich history and diverse cuisine add to its appeal, making it a delightful destination for families. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: As a bustling metropolis, Ho Chi Minh City offers modern attractions and cultural experiences alike. Families can explore the city's vibrant markets and historical sites, while kids enjoy the engaging programs at the hotel's kids' clubs. The city's warm climate and delicious local cuisine make it an inviting destination for families. Bali (Indonesia): Known for its lush landscapes and serene beaches, Bali is a haven for families seeking a tropical escape. The island's resorts often feature kids' clubs with a variety of activities, ensuring children are entertained while parents relax. Bali's combination of cultural richness and natural beauty provides a captivating backdrop for family vacations. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Kuala Lumpur offers a wide range of attractions for families. From interactive museums to picturesque parks, there's something for everyone. Hotels with kids' clubs provide a safe and fun environment for children, allowing parents to explore the city's diverse offerings with peace of mind.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Finding the right hotel can go a long way to help ensure the family vacation is stress-free from start to finish. Agoda's user-friendly filters make it a breeze for families to find accommodations that match their preferences. Whether it's a kids' club, a kiddy pool, or other family-friendly amenities, Agoda helps families create unforgettable vacations with ease."

Travelers can use Agoda's family-friendly filters and search tools to browse over 6 million properties, more than 300,000 activities, and over 130,000 flight routes all bookable in a single place for a seamless connected trip. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.