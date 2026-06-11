Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ridgewood Infrastructure acquires Dauntless Air aerial emergency management platform

June 11, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
Ridgewood Infrastructure has announced the acquisition of Dauntless Air, a market-leading aerial emergency management infrastructure provider, expanding its US lower middle market infrastructure portfolio.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC ("Ridgewood"), a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S. lower middle market, today announced the acquisition of Dauntless Air ("Dauntless" or the "Company"), a market-leading aerial firefighting company that provides emergency management infrastructure for wildfire response.

Dauntless owns and operates the nation's largest and most technologically advanced fleet of Fire Boss aircraft. These specialized water-scooping air tankers, also known as Single Engine Scoopers (SES), are purpose-built to rapidly attack and contain wildfires that threaten people, land and property. Dauntless deploys these aircraft, highly trained personnel and support equipment under long-term government contracts for wildfire suppression services.

"Dauntless is a highly differentiated emergency management infrastructure platform operating at the center of an increasingly important public safety mission," said Ryan Stewart, Partner at Ridgewood Infrastructure. "The Company has established a leadership position through its scale, operational capabilities and long-standing relationships, and we look forward to partnering with Dauntless leadership and the entire team to continue growing the platform."

Wildfire response has become a heightened public infrastructure priority as fire seasons continue to grow longer and more severe in many regions of the United States. Dauntless' contracted, availability-based operating model provides government agencies with dedicated aerial firefighting capacity that can be positioned when and where it is needed most. This includes pre-positioning aircraft before fire season, in anticipation of increased fire activity, as well as re-positioning throughout the season based on changing conditions. This tactical flexibility and Dauntless' operational effectiveness are essential in protecting communities, critical infrastructure and natural resources from evolving wildfire threats.

Brett L'Esperance, Chief Executive Officer of Dauntless, said: "Our team is known for delivering operational excellence, reliability, safety and innovation in some of the most challenging wildfire environments in North America. We are looking forward to building on that reputation in partnership with Ridgewood, which shares our commitment to continuously improving our capabilities, investing in our people and providing our customers the highest level of service."

Dauntless has decades of performance history with federal and state government customers. The Company's market position is further supported by significant barriers to entry, including specialized aircraft, rigorous operational requirements, regulatory certifications and highly trained personnel.

"Dauntless embodies many of the characteristics we seek in an infrastructure investment: essential services, mission-critical operations, strong barriers to entry and avenues for operational growth," said Ross Posner, Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. "We are excited to support management as they continue expanding the platform's capabilities."

Following the acquisition, Dauntless will continue to be led by Brett L'Esperance and the existing management team. Ridgewood intends to support continued investment in the Company's operational capabilities, customer partnerships and strategic growth initiatives. The Company will also pursue opportunities to expand its emergency management infrastructure platform through fleet growth, adjacent service offerings and selective acquisitions.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

By PR Newswire

Ridgewood Infrastructure

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ridgewood Infrastructure Emergency management infrastructure Aerial firefighting company Wildfire response

Related Contents

Ridgewood Infrastructure acquires Sierra Railroad Company

Ridgewood Infrastructure acquires Sierra Railroad Company

Ridgewood Infrastructure Announced $1.2 Billion Final Close for Fund II, Significantly Surpassing Its Target

Ridgewood Infrastructure Announced $1.2 Billion Final Close for Fund II, Significantly Surpassing Its Target

Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of SiEnergy Regulated Utility

Ridgewood Infrastructure Announces Sale of SiEnergy Regulated Utility

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

GEEKOM launches Mini PCs on Best Buy to expand US retail presence

GEEKOM launches Mini PCs on Best Buy to expand US retail presence

Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020