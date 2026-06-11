Taiyo Yuden achieves 220 μF in compact multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive use

TOKYO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., has commercialized the "MAASA32MAD7227MP1D71" (3.2 × 2.5 × 2.8 mm, maximum height), a multilayer ceramic capacitor (hereinafter "MLCC"), which complies with "AEC-Q200" certification reliability test standard for passive automotive components.

This MLCC more than doubles capacitance when compared to TAIYO YUDEN's conventional MLCC, the MAASP32MAD7107MPCA01 (3.2 × 2.5 × 2.8 mm, maximum height; capacitance of 100 μF).

This MLCC is designed for output smoothing and decoupling applications in automotive systems, including control systems such as engine ECUs, safety systems including ABS and ADAS, and information processing systems such as instrument clusters.

Mass production of this product began in May 2026 at TAIYO YUDEN's Tamamura Plant (Sawa-gun, Gunma Prefecture).

Technology Background



Modern vehicles are becoming increasingly multifunctional and high performance, driven by advancements in electronic controls due to the evolution of ADAS and functional upgrades through software updates in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Achieving these capabilities demands advanced automotive electronics including internal and external vehicle networking and the implementation of scalable designs. As vehicle complexity grows, the processing capacity of ICs increases, which necessitates that the onboard MLCCs simultaneously achieve both high reliability and large capacitance.

In response to this demand, TAIYO YUDEN has commercialized the MAASA32MAD7227MP1D71, achieving large capacitance in a compact 3225-size package for automotive applications. This MLCC offers more than twice the capacitance of TAIYO YUDEN's conventional MLCCs, and will contribute to enhancing the overall performance of advanced vehicles.

TAIYO YUDEN will continue to focus on developing products that meet market needs and further expand its lineup of MLCCs.

Application

For output smoothing and decoupling applications in automotive systems including control systems such as engine ECUs, safety systems such as ABS and ADAS, and information processing systems such as instrument clusters.

For output smoothing and decoupling applications in automotive systems including control systems such as engine ECUs, safety systems such as ABS and ADAS, and information processing systems such as instrument clusters. Characteristics

Part Number Capacitan

ce [μF] Capacitance

Tolerance

[%] Size

[LxW,

mm] T

[mm,

max.] Rated

Voltage

[V] Temp.

Characte

ristic Operating

Temp. Range

[℃] MAASA32MAD7227MP1D71 220 ±20 3.2x2.5 2.8 4 X７T -55～+125℃

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site: https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?cid=C&u=M&pn=MAASA32MAD7227MP1 D 71

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

Note: Products are tested based on the test conditions and methods defined in AEC-Q200. Please consult with TAIYO YUDEN for details of the product specifications and AEC-Q200 test results, etc., and please review and approve TAIYO YUDEN's product specifications before ordering.

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. Product Inquiries: https://www.yuden.co.jp/en/contact/