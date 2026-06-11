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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GEEKOM launches Mini PCs on Best Buy to expand US retail presence

June 11, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
GEEKOM has announced the official availability of select Mini PC models through Best Buy, one of the largest consumer electronics retailers in the United States, expanding the brand's retail footprint.

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a leading innovator in high-performance Mini PCs, today announced the official availability of select GEEKOM Mini PC models through Best Buy, one of the largest consumer electronics retailers in the United States.

The launch marks a significant milestone in GEEKOM's U.S. growth strategy, making its award-winning Mini PCs more accessible than ever to American consumers. Customers can now browse GEEKOM products through Best Buy's online marketplace, check local availability, choose in-store pickup, or have products delivered to their homes.

More importantly, the Best Buy launch represents a new phase in GEEKOM's U.S. market evolution. Beyond expanding online availability, GEEKOM is transitioning from an online-first Mini PC brand into a more retail-accessible brand with a growing local presence across the United States. Consumers can now move seamlessly from online discovery to local availability—researching products online, verifying nearby inventory, and in many cases picking up their Mini PCs directly from a nearby Best Buy store. This shift shortens the path from discovery to ownership while enhancing convenience, visibility, and consumer trust.

"GEEKOM has always been committed to making powerful, reliable computing more accessible," said Alan Chan, CEO at GEEKOM. "Our launch on Best Buy brings GEEKOM Mini PCs closer to consumers across the United States and provides a trusted new way to experience and purchase our products."

As demand for compact yet powerful computing solutions continues to grow, GEEKOM Mini PCs offer an attractive alternative to traditional desktop systems. Designed to maximize performance while minimizing space requirements, GEEKOM systems feature the latest AMD and Intel processor technologies, high-speed SSD storage, versatile connectivity, multi-display support, and Windows 11 Pro on select models.

Among the first models available through Best Buy are the GEEKOM A5 Pro, A8 Max, and A9 Mega. The A5 Pro, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, delivers reliable everyday performance for productivity, study, and home office use. The A8 Max features an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8745HS processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, offering enhanced multitasking and content creation performance. Leading the lineup, the A9 Mega is equipped with AMD's latest AI Max+ 395 processor, delivering next-generation AI computing capabilities for demanding creative and professional workloads.

Consumers can now explore available GEEKOM Mini PCs through Best Buy's online platform and participating retail locations across the United States.

By PR Newswire

GEEKOM

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GEEKOM Mini PCs availability Best Buy launch GEEKOM products

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