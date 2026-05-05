Agoda reports 81 per cent rise in Vietnamese domestic travel searches

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reports growing travel interest for the upcoming long break that closes out April and sees in May compared to the similar break last year. According to domestic accommodation searches made on Agoda, local travel interest has increased by 81% compared to last year's late April-early May holiday period.

The holiday period for both years included Hung Kings Commemoration, Reunification Day and Labor Day, making it a prime travel period for Vietnamese travelers combining multiple public holidays. In 2025, the break was extended by additional days linked to the 50th anniversary of Reunification, while in 2026 the three holidays fall on the same week, making it easy for many employees to take two days of leave and enjoy a much longer break.

The increase in domestic accommodation searches reflects strong appetite for local getaways as travelers look to make the most of one of the longest holiday periods of the year.

Domestic Travel: Cooler Escapes and Familiar Destinations Shape Travel Intent

Coastal destinations lead the way for travel interest, with Agoda's search data showing four beach cities among the top five most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers: Vung Tau (increasing by 101% year-on-year), Nha Trang (increasing by 96% year-on-year), Da Nang (increasing by 89% year-on-year), and Phan Thiet (increasing by 72% year-on-year). Da Lat (increasing by 45% year-on-year) is the only non-coastal destination in the ranking, maintaining strong appeal thanks to its cool climate and suitability for short "heat escape" trips. As Vietnam enters an early and intense heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees nationwide, travelers are increasingly seeking cooler escapes.

This behavior also underscores a broader shift in traveler mindset, with convenience and proximity becoming key decision drivers. Rather than venturing into off-the-beaten-track destinations, Vietnamese travelers are gravitating toward well-known, easily accessible locations that help optimize travel costs while still delivering meaningful experiences with family and friends.

Outbound Travel: Growing Interest Beyond Southeast Asia

Outbound travel interest saw a 9% increase during the holiday period, in comparison with the same period last year. While perennial favorites Bangkok and Singapore kept their places in the top 5 international destinations, Tokyo and Seoul recorded growth in travel interest of 49% and 20% respectively, as Vietnamese travelers may plan to take advantage of the longer break to go a little further afield than typical short-hops within Southeast Asia. Taipei also remains among the top searched destinations, rounding out the top five holiday getaways for outbound travel.

Top searched destinations for the upcoming holiday period between 24 April and 2 May 2026 include:

Ranking Domestic Destinations International Destinations #1 Vung Tau Bangkok #2 Da Nang Tokyo #3 Phan Thiet Seoul #4 Nha Trang Singapore #5 Da Lat Taipei

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director, Vietnam, Agoda, said: "Vietnamese travelers are increasingly prioritizing trips that are easy to plan, cost-effective, and aligned with their lifestyle. With the extended holiday period, we are seeing a preference for short-haul, experience-driven travel, particularly to familiar destinations that offer both convenience and comfort. At Agoda, we support these evolving preferences by providing travelers with a wide range of accommodation, flight and activity options to make confident travel decisions."

With over 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available in one seamless booking experience, Agoda is well positioned to support Vietnamese travelers as they plan their holiday getaways. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 3 May to 6 May. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.