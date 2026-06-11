Insta360 launches Luna Ultra gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica for mobile filmmaking

SYDNEY, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 announced Luna Ultra, its flagship gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica, built to combine professional imaging, 3-axis stabilization, and flexible creative tools in one portable device.

Featuring a dual-lens design with a pro-grade telephoto lens, it's built for everyday creators and mobile filmmakers.

With 1" 8K imaging, Leica Summicron lenses, a detachable OLED touchscreen, and advanced AI-powered tracking, Luna Ultra brings Insta360's imaging expertise into a new category for creators who want smooth, high-quality video and photos wherever they go.

Advanced Imaging and Optics

Luna Ultra features a Leica Summicron lens paired with a 1" 8K sensor for high-resolution video and photo capture, and a secondary telephoto lens system with a 1/1.3" sensor and F2.0 aperture, enabling natural bokeh across five focal lengths, with up to 12× zoom, including 6× lossless zoom.

"Luna Ultra marks Insta360's arrival in the gimbal camera space, backed by the full strength of our imaging expertise. We believe this category is ready for a new standard, defined by smarter technology, stronger performance, and a more intuitive user experience." — Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder of Insta360.

Video capabilities include 8K30fps recording with Dolby Vision and 10-bit I-Log capture for greater color information and flexibility in post-production and up to 14 stops of dynamic range for richer detail in highlights and shadows. For photography, Luna Ultra supports 37MP UltraPhotos and 200MP Scenic Panorama photos.

Low-light performance is enhanced by PureVideo Mode, reducing noise and improving brightness and detail up to 4K60fps. Luna Ultra also features a Triple AI Chip to support advanced image processing and overall performance.

Design and Stabilization

At just over 200g, Luna Ultra offers a compact, lightweight design for easy everyday carry.

An industry-first detachable 2" OLED touchscreen enables remote monitoring and control with HD transmission up to 20 meters, supporting flexible shooting angles and solo capture.

A 1550mAh battery delivers up to four hours of use, with fast charging to 80% in approximately 23 minutes. Built-in storage provides 47GB of usable space, with support for up to 1TB via microSD.

A 3-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement. Deep Track 5.0 enables precise subject tracking, including Auto Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, Group Tracking, and Smart Framing.

Creative Tools and Professional Workflow

Luna Ultra incorporates Leica color profiles, including Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and Leica Chrome, alongside a range of cinematic filters for flexible in-camera looks. It also supports professional color workflows, including ACES.

Built-in timecode enables multi-camera synchronization and supports editing in Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. Additional tools include QR Color Share for sharing color settings between devices and AI-assisted editing in the Insta360 app.

For audio, Luna Ultra features a built-in wind guard for clearer outdoor recording, along with direct compatibility with Insta360 Mic systems for single or dual-transmitter setups.

A dedicated accessory lineup further expands creative options, including a POV Head Tracker for hands-free capture, Black Mist filters for cinematic diffusion, a Wide-Angle Lens that expands the field of view to 108°, and ND Filters for exposure control and motion blur.

A Six-Year Partnership in Imaging Innovation

Insta360's partnership with Leica spans six years and five co-developed products, combining Leica's optical heritage and iconic color science with Insta360's Emmy Award-winning imaging technology. With Luna Ultra, the two companies bring that collaboration into a new category, pairing professional optics with compact, AI-powered gimbal camera design.

Luna Ultra was unveiled at Leica's Headquarters in Wetzlar, underscoring the close partnership behind Insta360's first Leica co-engineered gimbal camera.

"This launch represents more than a new product announcement. It reflects the shared vision and long-term collaboration between Insta360 and Leica, combining optical heritage with a new generation of intelligent imaging technology." — Marius Eschweiler, VP of Business Unit Mobile at Leica Camera AG.

Availability & Pricing

Luna Ultra is now available in Australia via the Insta360 Store, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, and selected retailers, with pricing starting at AU$1,229.99, in Cosmic Black and Stellar White.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com

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