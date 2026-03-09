Agoda releases ranking of top Asian river cruise activities

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest ranking reveals the top destinations where travelers can enjoy a river cruise Asia, according to activities booked through Agoda between January to February 2026. Experiences are at the heart of travel, and river cruises offer travelers a unique way to experience Asia's diverse landscapes, cultures, and cuisines, from the bustling waterways of Bangkok to the serene vistas of Halong Bay.

Here are the most popular river cruise destinations in Asia, according to Agoda:

1. Chao Phraya, Bangkok, Thailand

The Chao Phraya dinner cruise in Bangkok offers an unforgettable evening with a buffet that blends Thai and international cuisines. Guests can dine on deck while enjoying the stunning views along the riverbank. Cruises often include live entertainment, such as a cabaret show with performers in traditional costumes, making it a popular choice for both locals and tourists.

2. Halong Bay, Vietnam

Halong Bay's breathtaking scenery is best experienced on a day tour where can enjoy a sunset cruise and party with tea, cakes, fresh fruit, and music, along with access to a Jacuzzi pool. Tours can also include stops to explore caves, nearby islands, and kayaking activities.

3. Han River, Da Nang, Vietnam

A relaxing evening cruise on the Han River offers stunning views of Da Nang's most famous attractions under the night sky. Passengers can admire the iconic Han River Bridge and Dragon Bridge while savoring fresh fruits, making it a serene escape from the city's hustle.

4. Saigon River, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The Saigon River offers a variety of cruise options, from dinner cruises to daytime sightseeing cruises. Those seeking a romantic atmosphere can opt for a sunset luxury cruise with live music and cultural shows, while sightseeing cruises provide unique views of the city's major landmarks.

5. Clarke Quay, Singapore

Cruising from Clarke Quay allows passengers to glide past iconic landmarks like Marina Bay Sands and the Merlion, taking in Singapore's dazzling skyline. With hourly departures until 9 pm, the vibrant atmosphere of Singapore can be experienced from the water, with famous attractions such as Raffles' Landing Site and the colorful shophouses at Boat Quay along the route.

6. Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, SAR

Victoria Harbour offers panoramic sunset or night views of Hong Kong's iconic skyline. Guests can indulge in snacks and drinks on a spacious open-air raft while enjoying the world-famous Symphony of Lights show. For those looking to commemorate the moment, professional photography services are available to capture breathtaking sights against the harbor backdrop.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, "Experiences and activities bring a destination to life. With Agoda's extensive selection of activities, travelers can personalize their adventures to fully immerse themselves in Asia's awe-inspiring scenery and cultural heritage. Whether it's a serene sunset cruise along the Saigon River or a city tour with unparalleled views of Singapore's iconic skyline, Agoda helps travelers make every journey extraordinary."

Travelers seeking unique river cruise adventures and other experiences can browse over 300,000 activities, along with more than 6 million holiday properties and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.