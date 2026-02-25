Corporate

Fox ESS launches H3 PRO hybrid inverter for energy storage

February 25, 2026 | 10:06
The renewable energy equipment manufacturer introduced an upgraded inverter model designed to improve performance and flexibility in residential and commercial installations.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its energy storage capabilities in Australia with the introduction of the H3 PRO Hybrid Inverter. This latest offering is fully compatible with the EQ4800, CQ6, and EP series, positioning Fox ESS as a key player in the flexible energy storage market for both residential and commercial applications.

According to Renew Economy, Australia's electricity grids are now firmly in a storage-led transition, with large-scale batteries rapidly emerging and progressively bypassing the need for gas. The National Electricity Market indicates that the second half of 2025 marked a major turning point: renewables reached approximately 50 per cent of total generation, with batteries out-dispatching gas peakers. These developments underscore the urgent need for energy storage providers to expand their offerings and adapt to the rapidly evolving market.

The H3 PRO is a high-performance three-phase hybrid inverter available in models ranging from 15 to 30 kW. It supports dual independent battery inputs, allowing for customised energy storage solutions. The inverter can accommodate configurations from 23.96 kWh up to 144 kWh by combining two CQ6 stacks of 12 modules each, making it a powerful solution for larger commercial applications.

Key Features:

  • Maximum 200% PV oversizing
  • Three MPPTs with two strings per MPPT
  • Dual independent battery inputs
  • IP65 rating for versatile installation
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity
  • Real-time data display
  • Single CT meter for comprehensive monitoring
  • Spare communication ports (RS485 prepared)
  • Optional cable cover
  • In-app meter check and correction
  • In-app firmware one-click upgrade
  • VPP Compatibility
  • 10-year product warranty

"We aimed to create the most adaptable hybrid inverter available. Whether for a family home or a commercial site, the H3 PRO empowers installers and end-users to scale, optimise, and future-proof their energy systems with confidence," commented Leo Ye, Head of Product at Fox ESS Australia.

This hybrid inverter is also fully virtual power plant (VPP) ready and compatible with major platforms such as Amber and Origin Loop VPP, featuring a 5-second energy-flow chart for real-time monitoring during grid outages.

Installers will benefit from remote-settings access, extra communication ports, and quick in-app meter checks and corrections, accompanied by an optional cable cover for a streamlined aesthetic and seamless integration with FoxCloud 2.0, which provides AI-powered usage insights and proactive troubleshooting.

For more information, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com

By PR Newswire

Fox ESS

