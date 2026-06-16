18th Straits Forum opens in Xiamen to advance cross-strait exchange and integration

XIAMEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - On the morning of June 13, the 18th Straits Forum grandly opened in Xiamen. As the largest, most widely attended, and most grassroots-oriented non-governmental exchange event across the strait, this year's forum once again uses the people as a bridge and integration as its theme, bringing together representatives from all walks of life across the strait to share hometown sentiments, discuss common development, and safeguard peace, injecting a strong and warm current into the steady improvement of cross-strait relations. Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Zhang Ronggong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang Party, attended the conference and delivered speeches.

Themed "Expanding Non-governmental Exchanges, Deepening Integrated Development," this forum continues its consistent characteristics of being people-driven, grassroots-oriented, and broad-based. It has planned four major sectors: grassroots exchanges, youth exchanges, cultural exchanges, and economic exchanges, totaling 58 series of activities. Approximately 7,000 participants from various sectors in Taiwan are expected to attend, covering diverse fields such as people's livelihoods, industry, youth, culture, and sports. Among these, 12 events are hosted by Xiamen.Since its inception in 2009, the Straits Forum has weathered 18 years of challenges, always adhering to the core concept that "people on both sides of the strait are one family." Regardless of changes in the cross-strait situation, the forum has always remained rooted at the grassroots level and close to people's hearts, becoming the most important non-governmental platform for compatriots on both sides to eliminate estrangement, enhance friendship, and move towards each other. With the continuous acceleration of the construction of the Cross-Strait Integrated Development Demonstration Zone in Fujian, this forum is even more closely aligned with policy dividends, making the achievements of cross-strait integration more tangible, more beneficial, and closer to the lives of grassroots people.During the speech session of the conference, Wang Huning precisely elaborated on the current tone and future direction of cross-strait relations, with a firm stance, warm language, and a focus on public sentiment.He stated that the important high-level interactions on cross-strait relations in April this year charted the course and injected momentum into the peaceful development and deepening of exchanges and cooperation across the strait. Both sides of the strait belong to one China and share a common destiny. It is essential to uphold the core belief in the indivisibility of our territory, nation, and civilization, firmly adhere to the "1992 Consensus," resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and external interference, and jointly safeguard the common homeland of the Chinese nation.Chinese mainland continues to uphold the principles of closeness, sincerity, benefit, and tolerance in its approach to Taiwan, fully implementing equal treatment for Taiwanese compatriots and enterprises. It opens its vast market and abundant opportunities, welcoming people from all walks of life in Taiwan, young friends, and small and medium-sized enterprises to seize the opportunities presented by Chinese mainland's high-quality development, pursue their dreams, and take root. Looking ahead to the "15th Five-Year Plan" development blueprint, Chinese mainland will continue to expand the space for cross-strait cooperation. It hopes that young people on both sides will deepen their recognition of Chinese culture, embody the confidence and self-reliance of the Chinese people, and jointly embark on the new journey of national rejuvenation. Before the opening ceremony, Wang Huning also warmly met with representatives of Taiwanese guests, fully conveying Chinese mainland's sincerity and goodwill in cherishing non-governmental cross-strait exchanges.The deepest emotional tone of this forum lies in the blood ties and heart-to-heart connection between people on both sides of the strait. Chang Jung-kung, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang Party, expressed sincerely in his speech that people who are authentically from Taiwan are also dignified and upright Chinese people. Compatriots on both sides share the same origin, bloodline, and common interests.He pointed out that peace across the strait is the greatest well-being for people on both sides. He hopes for the continuous expansion of non-governmental exchanges, deepening of industrial integration, and enhancement of livelihood interactions across the strait. He advocated resolving differences through exchanges, creating mutual benefits through cooperation, jointly safeguarding the stability of the Taiwan Strait, and working together to achieve the great cause of national rejuvenation. Subsequently, representatives from various sectors in Taiwan spoke one after another, unanimously agreeing that only through more exchanges, more interactions, and more heart-to-heart communication can cross-strait relations move forward steadily and far.The biggest feature of this forum is its focus shifting downward and empowering youth, leaving the stage to the grassroots and opportunities to the youth.The series of activities focus on grassroots governance, folk beliefs, social welfare, agricultural and fishery cooperation, rural revitalization, and other issues related to people's livelihoods, promoting normalized interactions between neighboring communities, clan kinship connections, and non-governmental friendship across the strait. At the same time, 15 youth-specific events are specially planned, covering new and trendy formats such as the Cross-Strait Youth Forum, audio-visual creation competitions, new media exchanges, and cross-strait "Village BA" basketball games, providing comprehensive services for Taiwanese youth in internships, employment, entrepreneurship, and rooting themselves on Chinese mainland.It is worth noting that the proportion of first-time visitors and Taiwanese youth participants in this forum has reached a new high in recent years. The recent popularity of certain TV dramas and the cultural craze for cross-strait family letters have once again resonated with netizens on both sides regarding the common folklore, language, and family traditions of Fujian and Taiwan, proving the shared cultural lineage and enduring family ties across the strait. Many supporting activities of the forum have already been successfully held, with nearly a thousand Taiwanese compatriots crossing the strait to participate, igniting the exchange fervor of this forum ahead of time.Tides surge on both sides of the strait, following the direction of public sentiment; integrated development is the irresistible trend. The reason the Straits Forum has remained prosperous for so long is that it fundamentally aligns with the mainstream aspirations of people on both sides for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation. It also highlights the undeniable tide of non-governmental exchanges and the irreversible trend of integrated development.The warmth of the people, the vitality of the youth, the roots of culture, and the mutual benefits of industry together form the most solid foundation for cross-strait integration. In the future, as the construction of the Cross-Strait Integrated Development Demonstration Zone continues to deepen, it is believed that non-governmental exchanges across the strait will become smoother, cooperation deeper, and bonds closer.

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