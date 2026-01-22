Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

14th Party Congress empowers CPV on socialist path: Portuguese newspaper chief

January 22, 2026 | 09:42
(0) user say
He underscored the profound, longstanding ties between the CPV and the PCP, rooted in enduring friendship, cooperation, and international solidarity.

Hanoi – Manuel Rodríguez, a member of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) leadership and Editor-in-Chief of its official newspaper Avante, has shared his impressions on the ongoing 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the country’s development model in the current global landscape in a recent interview to the Vietnam News Agency.

14th Party Congress empowers CPV on socialist path: Portuguese newspaper chief
Manuel Rodríguez, a member of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) leadership and Editor-in-Chief of its official newspaper Avante (Photo: VNA)

Rodríguez said he was particularly impressed by the way Vietnam has pursued strategic reforms under the CPV’s leadership, above all its open foreign policy of multilateralism and persification. He described this as a highly positive signal that not only reinforces Vietnam’s international standing but also delivers tangible political and economic benefits to its partners.

He underscored the profound, longstanding ties between the CPV and the PCP, rooted in enduring friendship, cooperation, and international solidarity.

Rodríguez was struck by the scale of the 14th National Party Congress, which assembled 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members. This gathering, he said, reflects an extraordinary source of internal strength and a great driving force for social transformation, with significance that reaches far beyond Vietnam and Southeast Asia to carry global resonance.

The PCP, he said, highly values Vietnam’s socialism building efforts, seeing them as a search for solutions to the fundamental concerns of workers and the broader population. He framed it as a sustained struggle for development, social progress, and peace in an increasingly volatile world. Being present to witness what he described as historic moments was, for him, an invaluable and unforgettable experience.

According to him, with the CPV’s steadfast leadership and the strength of great national unity, Vietnam stands as a vivid example of a country that can move forward confidently and succeed on this path.

Although this marks his first visit to Vietnam and he has not yet had the opportunity to study the full preparatory process in depth, Rodríguez said his firsthand impressions have left him convinced that the CPV would emerge from the Congress with renewed vitality to realise its dream of building a developed society.

He voiced his confidence that the Congress would chart strategic directions for the future, advancing social progress, safeguarding workers’ legitimate rights, bolstering national capacity, and affirming the determination to resist imperialism.

By VNA

en.vietnamplus.vn

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th Party Congress Vietnam Manuel Rodríguez

Related Contents

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Worldwide congratulations underscore confidence in Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress

Worldwide congratulations underscore confidence in Vietnam’s 14th Party Congress

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Korea Development Bank gains approval to open Vietnam branch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

Policy obstacles being addressed in drug licensing and renewal

Policy obstacles being addressed in drug licensing and renewal

Vietnam’s wood exports surpass $17 billion

Vietnam’s wood exports surpass $17 billion

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020