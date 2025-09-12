Corporate

Zentrogene Hong Kong Twin DNA Test 2025: 99% Early Gender Accuracy

September 12, 2025 | 14:57
9-week non-invasive blood test deciphers each twin’s sex chromosomes, giving expectant mothers worldwide clarity without ultrasound guesswork.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - Zentrogene Laboratory, an international genetic testing institution based in Hong Kong (under Sanai Health Industry Group 01889.HK), announced the launch of its 'Y Precision' testing technology based on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). This locally developed innovation in Hong Kong addresses longstanding industry challenges in gender determination for twin pregnancies. It overcomes the limitations of traditional qPCR platforms, achieving the first-ever precise identification of male-female twins while significantly enhancing the accuracy of fetal cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis.

Traditional methods could only qualitatively detect the presence of the Y chromosome, failing to distinguish between male-male twins and male-female twins. They also lacked the capability to identify residual male cfDNA after fetal reduction procedures. Zentrogene's NGS-based technology achieves three breakthroughs:
  1. Fetal Signal Assessment: Utilizes whole-genome SNP scanning to confirm fetal signal presence, precisely quantify fetal fraction, and determine the number of fetal signals.
  2. Contamination Identification: Differentiates between false signals (e.g., contamination-derived Y chromosome fragments) and true fetal signals.
  3. Twin Pregnancy Precision Analysis: Independently analyzes X and Y chromosome fragments to accurately distinguish male-female twins from male-male twins.
As a pioneer in Hong Kong's genetic testing field, Zentrogene has established a global technology matrix covering pre-pregnancy, prenatal, and oncology applications through its integrated Sanger sequencing and NGS platforms. This NGS breakthrough underscores its 'Technology-Driven Globalization' strategy, leveraging Hong Kong's expertise to deliver precision medical solutions worldwide. Zentrogene continues to advance genetic technology, safeguarding every family's hopes with scientific rigor.

For details, visit:
https://www.zentrogene.com/
https://www.zentrogene.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Zentrogene

Zentrogene Twin DNA Test hong kong

