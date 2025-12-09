YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that it has added a Chief Product Officer (CPO) role to its executive team and appointed Eli Yu, an experienced product and technology leader, to the position. The establishment of the CPO role reflects the Company's commitment to accelerating product innovation and driving global growth and expansion.

Yu will oversee end-to-end product strategy, design, development, and lifecycle management, leading cross-functional teams to tighten alignment between market needs and product capabilities and elevate the Company's ability to deliver differentiated, high-quality digital solutions to users and partners. The appointment also underscores the Company's focus on operational excellence, scalability, and sustainable growth.

"With the rapid evolution of AI and technology, having a clear, unified product strategy is more important than ever," said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "Bringing Eli on board as our chief product officer marks a major milestone for our organization, allowing us to optimize product development and strengthen the foundations needed to support our next stage of growth. We are confident that Eli's leadership and expertise will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our users and shareholders."

"I'm honored to join YY Group at such an exciting point in its evolution," said Yu. "There is tremendous potential to expand into new areas and create more value for those we serve. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and our talented product organization to build the next generation of products that will shape the Company's future."

Yu brings a wealth of product leadership experience, spanning AI, software development, technology and renewable energy, with a track record of building scalable products, leading high-performing teams, and driving innovation in competitive markets. Most recently, he founded Evee, an AI-powered human resources service, and served as CEO of SpeedX AI, a global data labeling company. He was also a Product Manager for XCharge (Nasdaq: XCH), where he led its North American product strategy. Yu is an alumnus of New York University, the University of Washington and Tsinghua University, where he studied mathematics and applied physics.