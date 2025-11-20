Corporate

YTL Cement strengthens sustainability with EPDs

November 20, 2025 | 18:20
YTL Cement Group is strengthening its sustainability leadership by introducing Environmental Product Declarations across its product portfolio.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - YTL Cement Group (YTL Cement) has become the first cement and precast producer in Malaysia to obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for products across its ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™ and precast product ranges, marking a major milestone in its sustainability journey.

YTL Cement Group leaders celebrate becoming Malaysia's first cement and precast producer to obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) across its ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™ and precast product ranges. (From left to right) Lee Mun Sam, CEO, Eastern Pretech Solutions Sdn Bhd; Ong Ping Ping, Director of Communications, YTL Cement Group; Rachel Yeoh, Executive Director, YTL Cement Group; Chong Fatt San, Director of Operations (Cement), YTL Cement Group; Clarisse Loh, Director of Sustainability, YTL Cement Group; Lim Tze Liang, General Manager - Technical (Concrete) and Construction Development Lab, YTL Cement Group.

YTL Cement Group leaders celebrate becoming Malaysia's first cement and precast producer to obtain Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) across its ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™ and precast product ranges. (From left to right) Lee Mun Sam, CEO, Eastern Pretech Solutions Sdn Bhd; Ong Ping Ping, Director of Communications, YTL Cement Group; Rachel Yeoh, Executive Director, YTL Cement Group; Chong Fatt San, Director of Operations (Cement), YTL Cement Group; Clarisse Loh, Director of Sustainability, YTL Cement Group; Lim Tze Liang, General Manager - Technical (Concrete) and Construction Development Lab, YTL Cement Group.

This achievement reinforces the Group's commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance building solutions and advancing the nation's transition towards low-carbon construction.

An EPD is a third-party verified document that reports a product's environmental impact throughout its life cycle, following international standards such as ISO14025 and the ISO14040 series. EPDs are widely used in green building certifications and help architects, contractors and developers make informed material choices to meet sustainability goals.

The newly EPD certified products include Castle Cement - a Singapore Green Label certified cement formulated for bricklaying, screeding and concreting, and ECOConcrete™ Grade 40 and Grade 35, which are designed to reduce embodied carbon while maintaining strength and durability. YTL Cement Group's precast arm, Eastern Pretech, has also obtained EPDs for its range of precast concrete products including hollow core slabs, beams, planks and double tee slabs, marking the first EPD for precast concrete products in Malaysia.

This EPD milestone builds on YTL Cement's ongoing efforts to decarbonise the construction value chain. The Group was the first in Malaysia to introduce its ECO range: ECOCem®, ECOConcrete™, ECOSand™ and ECODrymix™ and has partnered with CREAM, the research arm of CIDB Malaysia, to advance sustainable construction. Through its Construction Development Laboratory (CDL), the Group drives research and innovation in low-carbon building materials, while the CDL Academy, its training and development arm, promotes industry awareness and upskilling. Together, these initiatives have supported more than 10,000 professionals and students in sustainability and innovation training.

"The attainment of EPD certification for our range of ECO products marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable construction," said Rachel Yeoh, Executive Director of YTL Cement. "It underscores our commitment to innovation and efforts to provide low-carbon building materials and solutions that empower our customers to build more sustainably."

YTL Cement's EPD-certified products provide added assurance of transparency and performance for customers, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to environmental responsibility. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to collaborate with regulators, industry bodies and research partners to strengthen sustainable construction practices and support Malaysia's carbon neutral ambitions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By YTL Cement Group

YTL Cement sustainability leadership cement producer

