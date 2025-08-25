Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YTL debuts green cement, builders swoon

August 25, 2025 | 15:05
(0) user say
Concrete that drinks CO2 wowed architects—yet price tags still decide if skyscrapers turn truly green.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2025 - YTL Cement, in partnership with The Edge, successfully concluded its third annual sustainable construction symposium recently, bringing together over 200 industry leaders and players to explore the future of construction under the theme "Building Trends Redefined: The Next Level" which explored urban liveability, sustainable construction ambitions, and smart green technologies.

It opened with an address by Rachel Yeoh, Executive Director of YTL Cement who set the stage with a compelling vision for the future of construction, emphasising YTL Cement's dedication to sustainability and innovation through the launch of Malaysia's first repurposed concrete aggregate facility (RCA) in collaboration with the Construction Research Institute of Malaysia (CREAM), and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), which can potentially replace up to 30% of natural aggregates in concrete.

She also highlighted how YTL Cement is committed to leveraging digital technologies to enhance its operational efficiencies and strengthening its industry partnerships with CREAM, the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) and the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), among others, to drive more sustainable practices within the industry.

The event also featured 10 local and international speakers from the public and private sectors, across four deep dive sessions and two panel discussions. Topics covered included how cities can thrive with sustainable urban intelligence by Ian Ralph from global architecture and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM); how to make sustainable construction a reality in Malaysia by Puan Zainora Zainal, the CEO of CIDB; how to design and create buildings that care for people, planet and performance by Nicolas Medrano, a design principal from SOM; and an overview on SustainBuild Mark, Malaysia's first standardised industry certification for sustainable building materials by Ir. Ts. Dr Hj Mohd Khairolden Ghani, a representative of CREAM.

A panel discussion on smart-driven green construction was also held between YTL Cement's technical general manager Lim Tze Liang, Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association (REHDA)'s president, Datuk Ho Hon Sang, and Master Builders Association of Malaysia (MBAM)'s president Oliver Wee. During the session, Lim detailed YTL Cement's comprehensive sustainability efforts, such as the introduction of its ECO product range that are produced in its ISO-certified facilities, YTL Cement's AI-driven kiln optimisation and groundbreaking R&D collaborations with CREAM and Malaysian universities, including the development of self-healing concrete with an 83% efficacy rate.

Datuk Ho from REHDA emphasised the need for holistic green strategies for the benefit of the environment, industry, and nation while Oliver Wee of MBAM, discussed the challenges of legacy infrastructure and high initial investment costs for green transformation, calling for greater awareness and education for industry players.

The symposium concluded with a fireside chat on rethinking building solutions and mindsets, between Damian Lusty the Head of Sustainability & Digitalisation at specialty chemicals company Sika, Ar. Dexter Koh the deputy president of PAM, and Lee Mun Sam, CEO of Eastern Pretech Solutions Sdn Bhd.

Lee Mun Sam of Eastern Pretech shared his firm's two-decade experience in prefabrication for Industrialised Building Systems (IBS), noting growing industry receptiveness towards sustainable materials despite cost concerns. He also highlighted recent industry innovations like hollow concrete and recycled by-products, which maintain quality while reducing carbon footprints.

Beyond that, the panel discussed Malaysia's middling progress in sustainability, and the need for collective action to get ahead. Dexter Koh highlighted the disconnect between various policies and how industry players need to be more collaborative moving forward, while Damian Lusty shared how government incentives like carbon taxes and collaborative design approaches are essential in balancing costs and sustainability. The panellists concluded that long-term value, not upfront expenses, must drive industry transformation.

The Symposium served as a critical platform for dialogue and collaboration, underscoring a unified industry commitment to redefining Malaysia's built environment. By bridging insights from developers, architects, engineers, and material suppliers, the event charted a clear path forward, balancing innovation, practicality and environmental stewardship with economic growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By YTL Cement Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
YTL YTL Cement

Related Contents

YTL Cement strengthens sustainability with EPDs

YTL Cement strengthens sustainability with EPDs

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020