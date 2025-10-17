Corporate

XTransfer Shines at the 2025 APSARA Conference

October 17, 2025 | 14:59
(0) user say
The firm’s prominent showcase implies that cross-border payment digitisation in Asia is shifting from pilots to regulator-endorsed infrastructure, a move that could quietly recalibrate correspondent-banking economics.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - XTransfer, the World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, made a significant appearance at the 2025 APSARA Conference and was selected for the "Alibaba Cloud Best Practices for Chinese Enterprises Going Global". XTransfer's innovative application of AI technology drew widespread attention. Over the past nine years, XTransfer has focused on the B2B cross-border financial sector, showcasing its technological leadership in AI-driven anti-money laundering (AML) risk management and intelligent customer service through its self-developed foreign trade financial large model, TradePilot.

As global B2B cross-border trade continues to grow rapidly, the complexity of cross-border financial services has increased, posing dual challenges of "compliance" and "user experience". By increasing investments in AI and big data technology, XTransfer has built a "Global Centre + National Stations" cloud-native architecture. This enhances the security, compliance, and intelligence of cross-border financial services, empowering global SMEs to access efficient financial services.

TradePilot 2.0 Released: Empowering the Industry's Digital and Intelligent Transformation

During the database and data technology sub-forum at the conference, Li Yuanji, Senior Algorithm Engineer of XTransfer, officially announced the release of TradePilot 2.0. He highlighted that the success of TradePilot relies on high-quality multimodal data processing and vectorised retrieval capabilities. The upgraded TradePilot 2.0 achieves breakthroughs in multimodal data processing, enabling it to accurately analyse transaction data and leverage information extraction technologies to identify and process trade-related documents and certificates. This significantly improves efficiency in client authentication and order management.

Moreover, TradePilot 2.0 excels in intelligent customer service. Its enhanced semantic recognition and understanding capabilities have dramatically increased the customer inquiry resolution rate from 13% to 90%. For instance, when corporate clients upload payment slips, the model can automatically extract payment and receipt details, reducing processing time and optimising the client experience.

Selected for "Alibaba Cloud Best Practices for Chinese Enterprises Going Global"

During the conference, XTransfer was recognised for its global technology architecture and innovative practices, earning a place in the "Alibaba Cloud Best Practices for Chinese Enterprises Going Global". Since 2023, XTransfer has expanded its operations from Hong Kong to multiple overseas markets. By leveraging its "Global Centre + National Stations" architecture, the company addresses the diverse regulatory requirements of global operations, achieving both compliance and efficient operations.

XTransfer's technological innovations not only drive global business growth but also significantly enhance the competitiveness of SMEs in cross-border payment and financial services. SMEs can now enjoy service levels comparable to those of large multinational corporations.

Through the dual empowerment of TradePilot 2.0 and its cloud-native architecture, XTransfer is leading the B2B cross-border financial industry into a new era of digital and intelligent transformation, helping global SMEs achieve efficient growth in international markets.

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

XTransfer 2025 APSARA Crossborder payment digitisation Regulatorendorsed infrastructure

