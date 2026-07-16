Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Xsolla signs MOU with MSU to connect game developers

July 16, 2026 | 10:55
(0) user say
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Management and Science University to give students access to its publishing suite and launcher, bridging academic learning with commercial game development.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Management and Science University (MSU), one of Malaysia's leading private universities, to strengthen collaboration between academia and the video games industry while providing students with access to professional publishing, monetization, and distribution technologies.

(From left) Mr. Florin Ursu, Vice President of Platform Quality & Stability, Xsolla KL Sdn Bhd, Professor Puan Sr (2). Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, President & Founder, Management and Science University (MSU)
(From left) Mr. Florin Ursu, Vice President of Platform Quality & Stability, Xsolla KL Sdn Bhd, Professor Puan Sr (2). Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, President & Founder, Management and Science University (MSU)

The partnership is designed to support knowledge exchange and talent development across game development, digital commerce, and game monetization. Through industry talks, guest lectures, best-practice sharing sessions, and collaborative educational initiatives, Xsolla and MSU will work together to provide students and faculty with direct exposure to current industry practices and commercial opportunities in the global games market.

As part of the collaboration, Xsolla will facilitate access to its end-to-end game commerce ecosystem across its payments, monetization and distribution platforms. Students will be able to integrate professional-grade publishing, monetization, payment, and distribution capabilities into their projects, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and commercial game development.

"Today's game developers need more than technical skills; they need to understand the complete business of bringing games to market," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Our partnership with MSU gives students access to the technologies, workflows, and commercial infrastructure used throughout the industry, helping prepare the next generation of developers to successfully launch and grow their games on a global scale."

MSU is recognized as one of Malaysia's leading private universities and is ranked #597 in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Through strategic industry partnerships and experiential learning programs, the university continues to connect studios with real-world opportunities across Information Sciences, Engineering, Technology, and related disciplines.

In addition to educational initiatives, Xsolla will participate in selected MSU convocation activities by presenting industry awards to recognize outstanding graduates. Both organizations will continue to explore additional collaborative opportunities that support talent development, innovation, and growth within Malaysia's interactive entertainment ecosystem.

To learn more about the MoU signing between Xsolla and Management and Science University (MSU), visit: https://xsolla.pro/MSU

https://xsolla.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Xsolla

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Xsolla Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) solutions for game developers video game commerce company

Related Contents

Xsolla partners with Philippine university on game publishing platform

Xsolla partners with Philippine university on game publishing platform

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025: Global Games Industry Descends on Thailand

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025: Global Games Industry Descends on Thailand

Xsolla and KRAFTON Launch "Abyss of Dungeons" Web Shop

Xsolla and KRAFTON Launch "Abyss of Dungeons" Web Shop

Xsolla’s Juyeon Lee: ‘Buy Button’ boosts revenue with seamless UX

Xsolla’s Juyeon Lee: ‘Buy Button’ boosts revenue with seamless UX

Xsolla Empowers Mobile Developers with New Buy Button to Regain Revenue Control

Xsolla Empowers Mobile Developers with New Buy Button to Regain Revenue Control

Transforming accountancy with sustainability and ESG leadership

Transforming accountancy with sustainability and ESG leadership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Dragon Capital: Vietnam has 3–5 years to cut bank reliance

Dragon Capital: Vietnam has 3–5 years to cut bank reliance

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

Telix doses first patients in OPTIMAL-e prostate cancer trial

Telix doses first patients in OPTIMAL-e prostate cancer trial

Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed win NMPA approval for asthma drug

Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed win NMPA approval for asthma drug

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020