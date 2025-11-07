Corporate

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

November 07, 2025 | 16:08
(0) user say
Xencelabs today announced the Pen Display 16 Lite, a new ultra-portable 4K OLED pen display designed for mobile professionals.

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - Xencelabs today announced the Pen Display 16 Lite, a new ultra-portable 4K OLED pen display designed for mobile professionals. Priced at $899 Euros, it combines studio-grade performance with exceptional portability.

The product launch is highlighted by a unique collaboration featuring artwork from the upcoming animated short Ted's World (2026). This project, uniting Xencelabs, Pixar's RenderMan team, DAMN! Visdev, and Dell, brought the 2D character Ted Paul to life as a 3D animated creation.

"As Ted Paul was created in Jesper's unique style, maintaining visual integrity was our top priority," said Fabio Sciedlarczyk. Nicolas De Aquino from DAMN! Visdev added that the pen displays enabled precise brush strokes true to the original art. Dylan Sisson of Pixar Renderman Team noted the collaboration embodies "art challenging tech, and tech inspiring art."

Key features of the Pen Display 16 Lite include a 4K OLED display (3840x2160) with 1.07 billion colors, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and wide color gamut support (Adobe RGB, Rec 709, sRGB). It offers a natural drawing experience with an anti-glare screen, a finely tuned pressure curve, and includes two v2 pens. Weighing just 1.2 kg (2.67 lbs) and only 12mm thick, it features single-cable USB-C connectivity for ultimate portability.

The Pen Display 16 Lite is available now through Xencelabs' official stores. Visit www.xencelabs.com for more information.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Xencelabs

