When finance serves society: MUFG drives smart agriculture in Vietnam

It calls for collaboration across borders, sectors, and generations. In this context, co-creation has become a necessity.

Against this backdrop, MUFG has been advancing a long-term approach in Vietnam that brings together sustainable finance, innovation, and human capital development. From strengthening agricultural systems through its Food X initiative, to empowering youth innovators and engaging startups in open innovation platforms, MUFG is helping to build practical bridges between Vietnam and Japan by connecting ideas, technology, and people to create shared value.

Food‑X: connecting the two countries

Few places illustrate both the urgency and the opportunity of smart agriculture more clearly than Vietnam. As global markets shift towards quality and resilience amid rising climate risks, agricultural value is no longer defined by output alone.

This contrast highlights a deeper challenge for both countries. Japan faces food security, demographic, and climate pressures, while Vietnam brings strong agricultural and human potential but seeks deeper access to technology, sustainable practices, and global networks.

Bridging these complementary strengths requires collaboration and long-term commitment beyond capital.

It is from this perspective that MUFG launched its Food X (Food Transition) initiative.

Kinoshita Shingo, who is MUFG’s managing director and head of the Ho Chi Minh City branch, said the vision of Food X is to build a bridge between the two countries.

“By connecting Japanese technology, know how, and digital innovation with Vietnam’s food and agriculture sector, Food X aims to enhance productivity, quality, and resilience across the value chain. At the same time, it seeks to unlock Vietnam’s potential to contribute to addressing Japan’s food security challenges in the long term,” Shingo said.

For MUFG, Food X goes beyond financing. As a global financial institution with an extensive international network, MUFG plays a catalytic role, mobilising capital, matching business, facilitating partnerships, and aligning stakeholders across finance, technology, agribusiness, and policy.

The initiative reflects MUFG’s view that food security, digital transformation, and climate action are deeply interconnected, and that sustainable agriculture is both an economic imperative and a social responsibility, and a cornerstone of MUFG’s broader commitment to connecting countries, empowering people, and co creating solutions for the future.

Empowering youth

Recognising this transformation depends on the next generation, MUFG has also been investing in people, particularly Vietnam’s youth.

In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, MUFG is proud to co-create a platform that connects and empowers young innovators through the Youth Digital Citizen Challenge 2025.

Under the theme “AI for Climate Action”, from October 2025 to January 2026, the event challenged young people to harness AI and digital technology to develop solutions addressing climate risks in the Mekong Delta, which is Vietnam’s “rice basket” but one of the region’s most vulnerable to climate change. The challenge was designed as a learning journey, spanning from capacity building webinars to an intensive 36-hour hackathon finale.

“As a sponsor, co-host and co-organiser, MUFG worked closely with partners to help shape the programme, contributing experts as speakers, mentors, and judges throughout the journey. This hands on involvement reflects MUFG’s commitment to equipping young innovators with practical skills, real world perspectives and the confidence to translate ideas into impactful solutions,” Shingo added.

By connecting digital talent with local climate realities, the initiative demonstrates how youth led innovation can contribute to resilient livelihoods and sustainable agriculture – principles that align closely with MUFG’s Food X vision.

From ideas to impact

Beyond supporting early-stage ideas, MUFG Vietnam has deepened its engagement in startup innovation through its participation in the ASEAN–Japan Co-creation Fast Track Initiative 2025.

Led by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry along with the Japan External Trade Organization, and in collaboration with ASEAN partners, the initiative promotes open innovation between startups and corporates.

At the Inno Vietnam–Japan Fast Track Pitch 2025, MUFG Vietnam was one of six Challenge Owners, contributing real world business challenges, and joining the judging panel to identify solutions with strong practical potential.

Takao Nozaki, MUFG’s managing director, regional head of Vietnam and head of the Hanoi branch, said, “Aligned with its strategic focus on digital transformation and sustainable development, MUFG Vietnam invited proposals from startups across three key innovation challenges: enhancing Vietnam’s financial industry through advanced credit-scoring technology; applying fintech to strengthen distribution networks; and supporting the growth of Vietnam’s agriculture by leveraging MUFG’s global expertise.”

These challenges reflect MUFG’s intent to foster inclusive growth, improve access to finance, and reinforce the agricultural ecosystem through innovation, Nozaki added.

From Food X and smart agriculture to youth empowerment and startup co creation, MUFG’s initiatives in Vietnam are not standalone efforts. Together, they form an integrated ecosystem approach that connects land, technology, talent, and capital across borders.

Through long-term partnerships and a strong belief in co-creation, MUFG continues to act as a bridge to connect countries, empowering people and co-creating solutions for a more resilient and inclusive future.