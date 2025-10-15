Watch Exchange Charity Drive 2025: Luxury Timepieces Raise S$100 K for Elderly Care

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 – As Singapore's population rapidly ages, with nearly 1 in 4 citizens expected to be 65 and above by 2030 according to the Ministry of Health, aged care facilities face mounting pressure with limited resources.In response, independent luxury watch dealer Watch Exchange has launched "Give Time, Share Hope", a meaningful charity initiative that transforms dormant luxury timepieces into lifelines for the elderly. The six-month campaign, running from 14 October 2025 to 31 March 2026, aims to raise a minimum of S$100,000 for Geylang East Home for the Aged (GEHA) to fund medical care, facility upgrades, and quality-of-life improvements for seniors in need.

From Drawer to Dignity

Through this campaign, Singaporeans are welcome to donate unused or repairable luxury watches to Watch Exchange. Each watch will be professionally serviced and restored by Watchlab Singapore at no cost to donors or the charity, as Watch Exchange will fully absorb all restoration expenses.Once refurbished, the timepieces will be sold through Watch Exchange's established channels, with 100% of proceeds going directly to GEHA. The initiative welcomes watches from leading brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and other high-end manufacturers."Since 1978, we have been caring for seniors who have no family or place to call home. For many, this is the only home they have," said Ms Michelle Lim, Deputy Chairman of Geylang East Home for the Aged (GEHA). "As a charitable organization, our resources are limited, yet the needs of our residents continue to grow. This partnership brings timely support and hope to our community."Echoing this call, Mr Darren Yeoh, Sales Manager at Watch Exchange, said, "Your old watch could provide meals for dozens of residents, fund essential medical supplies, and bring comfort to our ageing community. By donating a timepiece you no longer wear, you're helping to restore dignity and care for our elders — people who have given so much of their time to build the society we enjoy today."

Making a Measurable Impact

Daily nutritious meals for residents

Essential medical equipment and supplies

Facility maintenance and improvements

Enhanced recreational and care programs

Staff training to uplift service standards

Funds raised from the sale of donated watches will go toward:As GEHA is a registered Institution of Public Character (IPC), donors may qualify for 2.5 times tax deductions through the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS). Full details are available at https://www.geha.org.sg/donation-information/.

How to Participate

Those wishing to make a meaningful contribution are encouraged to donate their luxury watches at the drop-off location listed below.Drop-off Location:Watch Exchange Singapore14 Scotts Road, #03-132 Far East PlazaSingapore 228213Hours:Monday to Sunday, 11am - 7pmContact:Phone: +65 96720333Email: marketing@watchexchange.sgWebsite: https://watchexchange.sg/