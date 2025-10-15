Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Watch Exchange Charity Drive 2025: Luxury Timepieces Raise S$100 K for Elderly Care

October 15, 2025 | 16:03
(0) user say
Consignment sale of Rolex and Patek lots opens 20 October, handing luxury blogs Singapore charity watch keywords and donor form.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 – As Singapore's population rapidly ages, with nearly 1 in 4 citizens expected to be 65 and above by 2030 according to the Ministry of Health, aged care facilities face mounting pressure with limited resources.

In response, independent luxury watch dealer Watch Exchange has launched "Give Time, Share Hope", a meaningful charity initiative that transforms dormant luxury timepieces into lifelines for the elderly. The six-month campaign, running from 14 October 2025 to 31 March 2026, aims to raise a minimum of S$100,000 for Geylang East Home for the Aged (GEHA) to fund medical care, facility upgrades, and quality-of-life improvements for seniors in need.

From Drawer to Dignity

Through this campaign, Singaporeans are welcome to donate unused or repairable luxury watches to Watch Exchange. Each watch will be professionally serviced and restored by Watchlab Singapore at no cost to donors or the charity, as Watch Exchange will fully absorb all restoration expenses.

Once refurbished, the timepieces will be sold through Watch Exchange's established channels, with 100% of proceeds going directly to GEHA. The initiative welcomes watches from leading brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and other high-end manufacturers.

"Since 1978, we have been caring for seniors who have no family or place to call home. For many, this is the only home they have," said Ms Michelle Lim, Deputy Chairman of Geylang East Home for the Aged (GEHA). "As a charitable organization, our resources are limited, yet the needs of our residents continue to grow. This partnership brings timely support and hope to our community."

Echoing this call, Mr Darren Yeoh, Sales Manager at Watch Exchange, said, "Your old watch could provide meals for dozens of residents, fund essential medical supplies, and bring comfort to our ageing community. By donating a timepiece you no longer wear, you're helping to restore dignity and care for our elders — people who have given so much of their time to build the society we enjoy today."

Making a Measurable Impact

Funds raised from the sale of donated watches will go toward:
  • Daily nutritious meals for residents
  • Essential medical equipment and supplies
  • Facility maintenance and improvements
  • Enhanced recreational and care programs
  • Staff training to uplift service standards
As GEHA is a registered Institution of Public Character (IPC), donors may qualify for 2.5 times tax deductions through the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS). Full details are available at https://www.geha.org.sg/donation-information/.

How to Participate

Those wishing to make a meaningful contribution are encouraged to donate their luxury watches at the drop-off location listed below.

Drop-off Location:
Watch Exchange Singapore
14 Scotts Road, #03-132 Far East Plaza
Singapore 228213

Hours:
Monday to Sunday, 11am - 7pm

Contact:
Phone: +65 96720333
Email: marketing@watchexchange.sg
Website: https://watchexchange.sg/

By Watch Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Watch Exchange Luxury timepieces charity Donate luxury watches Charity drive for elderly care

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Prudential NextGen Aces 2025: Agassi & Sabalenka Mentor On-Court Masterclass

Prudential NextGen Aces 2025: Agassi & Sabalenka Mentor On-Court Masterclass

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025: Global Games Industry Descends on Thailand

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025: Global Games Industry Descends on Thailand

Aon 2026 Forecast: APAC Medical Plan Costs Set to Stabilise After Two-Year Spike

Aon 2026 Forecast: APAC Medical Plan Costs Set to Stabilise After Two-Year Spike

Singapore Shanghai MOU 2025: Professional Bodies Team Up to Help Firms Cross Border

Singapore Shanghai MOU 2025: Professional Bodies Team Up to Help Firms Cross Border

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Hanoi dialogue focuses on AI innovation in auditing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020