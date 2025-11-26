Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

November 26, 2025 | 10:26
(0) user say
Watch Exchange has won Singapore's Top 50 Enterprises Award for its industry transformation and professional excellence in the watch trading sector.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 Nov 2025 - Watch Exchange has secured a coveted spot in Singapore's Enterprise 50 Awards. This accolade goes beyond business performance. It reflects Watch Exchange’s belief that true excellence is built on credibility and trust. The award places the company alongside some of the country’s most respected enterprises, recognised for innovation, resilience and sustained growth, while affirming Watch Exchange’s commitment to professionalism, integrity and consistency in everything we do.

Watch Exchange received the prestigious Enterprise 50 Award at the annual awards ceremony, jointly organised by KPMG and The Business Times.
Watch Exchange received the prestigious Enterprise 50 Award at the annual awards ceremony, jointly organised by KPMG and The Business Times.

Founder Wilfred Lok shared his perspective:

"The E50 Award marks a significant milestone. It is an honour that recognises not just our growth, but the discipline and integrity that underpin it. This achievement confirms that professionalism and trust remain essential cornerstones, even within a traditional industry like luxury watch trading."

From Boutique to Benchmark
What began as a modest boutique, founded on a mission to champion a transparent and professional watch-trading environment, has grown into a flagship establishment occupying three contiguous units. To date, Watch Exchange has brokered the sale of over 20,000 timepieces. It maintains an inventory of more than 800 watches and has earned close to 5,000 authentic customer reviews on Google Business—milestones that underscore both its capacity and the trust it has earned.

Yet the company's growth is defined less by numbers than by its deep understanding of clients' needs and its commitment to holistic support. This foresight has shaped a comprehensive ecosystem of services: Watch Exchange's expert trading and advisory capabilities; Watchlab's Swiss-standard servicing and restoration expertise; Watchskin's specialised precision protective solutions; and a Mobile Concierge Service—one of the first of its kind in the market—designed to enhance convenience and personalised client care. Together, these offerings deliver a seamless experience across every facet of luxury watch ownership.

This evolution from a single boutique to an industry benchmark stands as a testament to the loyalty and trust of its clientele, and to the firm's unwavering commitment to raising industry standards through professionalism and integrity.

Raising the Standards of Trust and Professionalism
Challenging traditional perceptions of pre-owned watch dealers, Watch Exchange has pioneered a structured and ethical business model that helps transform the sector into a more professional and trustworthy industry.

This transformation is grounded in credibility and accountability, exemplified by its CaseTrust accreditation—a mark of high consumer confidence that represents transparent and ethical trading. Through its integrated pillars of service, Watch Exchange ensures that clients experience consistent quality, integrity and assurance at every stage of their timepiece journey, reflecting Singapore's reputation for integrity, precision and service excellence.

The company's dedication to credibility extends beyond business operations into brand partnerships and media presence. Key engagements include serving as the main sponsor for the Star Awards 2025 (红星大奖2025), supporting Jack Neo and Mayiduo in the production of quality films, and a close collaboration with award-winning director Jack Neo, who serves as Watch Exchange's brand ambassador.

Giving Back, Growing Forward

The E50 Award is more than a recognition; it is a validation of Watch Exchange’s core belief that integrity, innovation and passion can shape the future of pre-owned luxury watch retail. It is an honour proudly shared with loyal clients, trusted partners and the dedicated Watch Exchange team. Their belief in the company’s vision is the true engine of its success.

Watch Exchange's commitment to building a lasting legacy extends beyond commerce. Through its "Give Time, Share Hope" charity campaign, the company is embedding sustainability and community focus into its culture, ensuring that progress creates value not just for the industry, but for society at large.
As Founder Wilfred Lok notes:

"Our goal has always been to build something that lasts—not just in timepieces, but in trust. The E50 Award is not a destination, but a motivation to keep raising standards for our industry and community."

Looking ahead, Watch Exchange is focused on deepening its strengths. The company will continue to introduce innovative standards across its one-stop luxury watch ecosystem, upholding the professional service, authenticity and trust that define its brand.

Guided by a measured, data-driven strategy and a people-first approach, Watch Exchange is embarking on regional expansion into key Asian markets such as Malaysia and Hong Kong. In every new market, its goal is to inspire confidence in the industry and to represent the highest standards of professional, reliable and ethical business practice—ensuring that the legacy of Watch Exchange continues to tick with purpose and progress.

https://watchexchange.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Watch Exchange Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Watch Exchange Singapore Top 50 Industry transformation Award for professionalism

Related Contents

Watch Exchange Charity Drive 2025: Luxury Timepieces Raise S$100 K for Elderly Care

Watch Exchange Charity Drive 2025: Luxury Timepieces Raise S$100 K for Elderly Care

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020