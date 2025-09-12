VPPNext 2025 sets sustainability agenda for packaging sector

The Economics of Transition Panel discussion with Dr. Nguyen Thi Dieu Trinh, deputy general director of the Department of Debt and Foreign Economic Relations at the Ministry of Finance; Avinash Ranjan, investment officer at IFC Singapore; Evgeni Zapryanov, general manager of Evonik Vietnam and Pham Thi Thu Thanh, deputy general director of Visingpack

With preferences shifting towards eco-friendly packaging and environmental standards tightening worldwide, the sector faces rising expectations to innovate and align with new frameworks such as the Green Taxonomy and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). These changes are driving momentum for a circular economy in Vietnam, requiring technological upgrades alongside significant investment and collaboration across industries.

VPPNext, launched during the 23rd Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition from September 10 to 13, with media sponsorship by VIR and Vietnam Financial Times, responds directly to this urgency. Co-hosted by Chan Chao International and CCX Partners, this new platform offers more than a trade show – it is a strategic, capital-focused catalyst for Vietnam’s green industrial transition.

Speaking at the opening of the Strategy Forum, Nguyen Thi Dieu Trinh, deputy director general of the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the platform's relevance, "VPPNext brings government, finance, and industry into one room. Platforms like this are critical to turning our green finance strategy into action. We expect to see more commercial banks participate, and real investment deals closed right here on the exhibition floor."

Dr. Nguyen Thi Dieu Trinh, deputy general director of the Department of Debt and Foreign Economics Relations at the Ministry of Finance addressing opening keynote for the seminar

The Strategy Forum hosted leaders from Tetrapak, Evonik, Visingpack, and the International Finance Corporation, unpacking the implications of Vietnam’s newly launched Green Taxonomy, how it shapes capital eligibility, and what it means for the manufacturing sector.

Avinash Kumar, investment officer at the International Finance Corporation, said, "Vietnam’s Green Taxonomy is a strong signal that more green finance deals will emerge. However, translating policy into real impact still requires major investment in the capabilities of small- and medium-sized enterprises – especially skills, innovation readiness, and supply chain traceability."

In the afternoon, the Innovation Forum opened with a keynote from Tetrapak, who brought to life their end-to-end circular economy model, from sustainable sourcing to post-consumer recycling. Their booth attracted hundreds of industry visitors, offering a live demonstration of sustainable packaging in practice.

Nearby, Visingpack showcased its evolving product portfolio – including recyclable films and digital printing innovations – drawing strong attention from both local buyers and international brands. Visingpack secured new orders and business-to-business meetings directly through the VPPNext platform.

Vistors at VPPNext Innovation Zone visiting Tetrapak, VisingPack and other exhibitors such as Duy Tan Recycling, Turn Green and Buyo

This is the first year of VPPNext, introduced as a platform to mobilise green capital, support local innovation, and strengthen alignment between national and industry priorities, and according to Akai Lin, overseas director at Chan Chao, "This is only the beginning, the insights shared on green finance and sustainable transition provide a solid foundation for future collaboration, shaping the dialogue and actions that will drive Vietnam’s packaging industry forward."

Phuong Nguyen, managing partner at CCX Partners, said, "We aim to evolve VPPNext into a year-round platform endorsed by Vietnam’s Regulator by 2026 – bringing green capital, green technologies, and green partnerships together to scale Vietnam’s packaging transformation. We are confident that VPPNext will continue to garner support and participation from leading enterprises and key organisations and associations across ASEAN markets."

As Chan Chao and CCX look ahead to VPPNext 2026, the event underscores how the green transition is moving from policy discussions into practical application – on the exhibition floor, within supplier operations, and in the strategies of Vietnam’s manufacturers and financial institutions.

