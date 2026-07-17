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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinhomes draws global institutional investor interest

July 17, 2026 | 09:30
(0) user say
Vinhomes, trading under ticker VHM, has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest developers through its integrated urban ecosystem, driving sustained interest from global institutional investors in its long-term operations.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2026 - Through the successful development and operation of an internationally recognized integrated urban ecosystem on a significant nationwide scale, Vinhomes (ticker: VHM) has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most established long-term real estate development platforms, attracting growing interest from international institutional investors.

Vinhomes Green Paradise.Vinhomes Green Paradise.

As of December 31, 2025, Vinhomes manages and operates 32 urban developments across eight provinces and cities in Vietnam, serving more than 650,000 residents across over 168,000 apartments, villas, and townhouses, with synchronized management standards and operational quality.

A global shift in investment capital from speculative projects toward developers with proven long-term execution capabilities is imposing stricter standards on the real estate sector. In this context, Vinhomes has emerged as a notable player, distinguished by its ability to deliver large-scale projects and sustain vibrant, long-lasting communities through three core pillars: the capability to deliver large-scale integrated townships; the ability to standardize and replicate successful models nationwide; and a commitment to creating sustainable, internationally benchmarked living environments.

Delivering Large-Scale Integrated Townships Through a Synchronized Operational Ecosystem

Strong project delivery capability, supported by the broader Vingroup ecosystem, helps Vinhomes mitigate long-term operational risks for investors.

Since 2018, Vinhomes has concentrated on developing internationally benchmarked integrated townships, typically exceeding 300 hectares in strategic locations. The key differentiator of these projects is the integration of residential spaces with comprehensive infrastructure, including commercial, educational, healthcare, transportation, and public facilities.

The success of this model is reinforced by the multi-industry ecosystem of parent company Vingroup. Residents of Vinhomes have access to services from Vincom shopping malls, Vinmec international hospitals, Vinschool campuses, VinUniversity, the VinBus electric bus network, V-GREEN charging infrastructure, Vinpearl resorts, golf courses, convention centers, VinWonders entertainment complexes, and the Green SM (GSM) mobility network.

In addition, professional 24/7 property management services, robust security systems, meticulous landscaping maintenance, and hospitality-style residential services help Vinhomes assets maintain their value and operate smoothly over the long term.

Standardizing and Replicating Urban Development Models on a Nationwide Scale

Vinhomes has developed strong organizational capabilities that enable it to institutionalize complex urban development processes and maintain consistent quality across different regions.

While many real estate companies maintain strengths only in specific local markets, Vinhomes has demonstrated the ability to establish a strong presence across most major cities and strategic provinces from the north to the south of Vietnam. Capital allocation, construction management, infrastructure integration, and community management have been standardized into scalable, repeatable processes.

Marc Townsend, Senior Advisor at Arcadia Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd., observed:

"If one were to name the most instantly recognizable real estate brand in Vietnam, it would undoubtedly be Vingroup, and more specifically, Vinhomes, whose position clearly stands above the rest of the market. The reason is straightforward. Vingroup and Vinhomes are organizations that consistently deliver on what they commit to... They possess the ability to execute projects at a truly national scale, from north to south, something very few developers can claim."

This geographic diversification not only helps Vinhomes mitigate market cycle risks but also positions the company to capture Vietnam's strong urbanization wave, a key factor providing resilience for foreign capital seeking long-term investment assets.

Creating Internationally Benchmarked Urban Platforms to Meet Long-Term Investment Demand

Vinhomes' focus on creating sustainable living environments distinguishes the company as a developer of urban platforms with international potential.

Whether serving the social housing segment or premium mixed-use developments, Vinhomes maintains a consistent objective: creating high-quality living environments where infrastructure development goes hand-in-hand with civilized residential communities.

Rather than merely selling individual properties, the company focuses on building complete urban ecosystems and committing to long-term community management. This structured approach aligns with the rigorous criteria of global financial institutions, which prioritize three factors: demonstrated execution capability, extensive operational experience, and the ability to integrate complex mixed-use developments with modern transportation infrastructure.

With a solid foundation established through a series of large-scale projects, Vinhomes not only maintains its leading position in the domestic market but also serves as a trusted strategic partner, offering global investors access to Vietnam's strong economic growth potential.

https://vinhomes.vn/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vinhomes

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vinhomes Vinhomes Green Paradise Global institutional investor interest Urban ecosystem development

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