Newland Digital Technology invests in digital payments provider Debia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debia Pte. Ltd. ("Debia"), a Singapore-based financial technology company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") as a Major Payment Institution, today announced a strategic investment and partnership with Newland Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("Newland"), a technology and digital commerce group listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 000997).

The investment follows the strategic agreement between Debia and Newland signed on June 8 and marks a defining milestone in Debia's growth, establishing a strategic partnership to support its next phase of development across Southeast Asia.

Advancing Digital Payments Across ASEAN

With ambitions extending beyond payment processing, Debia aims to build a reliable and integrated digital payments ecosystem that enables merchants to accept payments seamlessly, reach customers across borders and participate more actively in ASEAN's rapidly growing digital economy.

This partnership marks an important step towards realising that vision.

Newland contributes expertise in payment technology, artificial intelligence, smart payment terminals, digital commerce and merchant services. Combined with Debia's regulated payments platform and regional market expertise, the partnership creates a strong foundation for innovation and sustainable growth.

In the near term, the partnership will focus on strengthening Debia's technology infrastructure, accelerating the development of new merchant solutions, and deepening collaboration with banks, payment partners and the broader payments ecosystem.

Looking further ahead, the partnership is expected to expand Debia's regional presence, enhance its cross-border payment capabilities and advance the development of increasingly intelligent and integrated payment solutions. Potential areas of collaboration include artificial intelligence applications within the payment ecosystem, merchant digitalisation, international card-scheme initiatives, cross-border acquiring and remittance, and new digital commerce solutions.

Commenting on the investment, Derrick Tham, Chief Executive Officer of Debia, said:

"Newland's investment is a powerful endorsement of Debia's regulated platform, merchant ecosystem and the long-term vision for Southeast Asia. The partnership brings together two companies with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to advancing digital payments in the region. We believe this partnership will create new opportunities to enhance merchant solutions, strengthen cross-border payment capabilities and contribute to the continued growth of ASEAN's digital payments ecosystem."

As Debia enters this next phase of growth, it remains committed to maintaining high standards of regulatory compliance and governance, delivering reliable and transparent merchant services, continuing to innovate, and expanding responsibly across the region. Together with Newland, Debia is well positioned to contribute to the continued growth of digital payments across Southeast Asia.

Website: www.debia.co