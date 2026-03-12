Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mitsubishi Logisnext rebrands as Logisnext Asia Pacific

March 12, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
The materials handling equipment provider simplified its corporate identity in the region to emphasize logistics solutions focus and market positioning.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific (MLAP) announced today it will be rebranded to Logisnext Asia Pacific in the future, aligning with the strategic direction set by Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. (ML) for its group companies.

This global change will mark a significant step in ML's ongoing transformation, guided by the "Logisnext Vision 2035". As part of this process, ML has formed a partnership with Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) as the new strategic partner to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Consequently, all group companies will adopt the new company name from 30th of April.

Commitment to Customers
"While our name is changing, our commitment to customers and dealer partners remains unchanged," said Yasumitsu Baba, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific. "We will continue to provide reliable equipment, trusted services, and solutions that drive customer success, while further strengthening our global alignment."

Global and Regional Strategy
Logisnext operates globally through four regional hubs: Japan, EAME (Europe, Africa, CIS, and Middle East), Americas, and APAC/C/SA (Asia Pacific, China and South Africa). This structure enables the group to reinforce its position as a leading solutions provider in the logistics industry answering to the local customers' needs.

In line with the rebrand, the global Logisnext group will implement strategic changes to its brand portfolio in the coming years. These are tailored to the specific needs of each region, ensuring the best fit to serve regional markets. Starting with Japan, "Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks" product lines will rebrand to "Logisnext".

APAC/C/SA Region Update
In the APAC/C/SA region, the "Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks" will transit to "Logisnext Forklifts" in the coming years as part of the rebranding initiative. During this period and beyond, we are committed to continue offering customers the same dependable engineering, innovative equipment and comprehensive solutions, delivered through our dealer partners. Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks is best known for its Reliability, Quality and Value for Money will continue to be with the "Logisnext Forklifts" brand, customers can expect same ownership experience and satisfaction.

Transition and Support
Throughout this transition, MLAP is prioritising stability and consistency for dealer partners and customers. All current support teams and service structures will remain in place, ensuring a seamless process for all stakeholders.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit https://www.logisnext.com.sg

By Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Mitsubishi Logisnext Logisnext Asia Pacific

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Esaote launches MyLab E85 GTS ultrasound system in Vienna

Esaote launches MyLab E85 GTS ultrasound system in Vienna

Creative Schools symposium examines future of learning

Creative Schools symposium examines future of learning

KCM Trade wins best forex platform award from FX Daily Info

KCM Trade wins best forex platform award from FX Daily Info

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital

Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020