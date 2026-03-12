Mitsubishi Logisnext rebrands as Logisnext Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific (MLAP) announced today it will be rebranded to Logisnext Asia Pacific in the future, aligning with the strategic direction set by Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. (ML) for its group companies.This global change will mark a significant step in ML's ongoing transformation, guided by the "Logisnext Vision 2035". As part of this process, ML has formed a partnership with Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) as the new strategic partner to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Consequently, all group companies will adopt the new company name from 30th of April.Commitment to Customers"While our name is changing, our commitment to customers and dealer partners remains unchanged," said Yasumitsu Baba, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Logisnext Asia Pacific. "We will continue to provide reliable equipment, trusted services, and solutions that drive customer success, while further strengthening our global alignment."Global and Regional StrategyLogisnext operates globally through four regional hubs: Japan, EAME (Europe, Africa, CIS, and Middle East), Americas, and APAC/C/SA (Asia Pacific, China and South Africa). This structure enables the group to reinforce its position as a leading solutions provider in the logistics industry answering to the local customers' needs.In line with the rebrand, the global Logisnext group will implement strategic changes to its brand portfolio in the coming years. These are tailored to the specific needs of each region, ensuring the best fit to serve regional markets. Starting with Japan, "Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks" product lines will rebrand to "Logisnext".APAC/C/SA Region UpdateIn the APAC/C/SA region, the "Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks" will transit to "Logisnext Forklifts" in the coming years as part of the rebranding initiative. During this period and beyond, we are committed to continue offering customers the same dependable engineering, innovative equipment and comprehensive solutions, delivered through our dealer partners. Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks is best known for its Reliability, Quality and Value for Money will continue to be with the "Logisnext Forklifts" brand, customers can expect same ownership experience and satisfaction.Transition and SupportThroughout this transition, MLAP is prioritising stability and consistency for dealer partners and customers. All current support teams and service structures will remain in place, ensuring a seamless process for all stakeholders.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit https://www.logisnext.com.sg

