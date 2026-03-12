Bora posts highest cash flow margin since 2020, targets acquisitions

Company reported full year revenues, with discontinued operations reported separately, of NT$19,014 million, up 9.11% from the prior year and basic EPS of NT$23.90, or NT$2.63 for the fourth quarter. Full year EPS represents a 24.22% year-over-year decline, mostly due to a net loss per share of NT$11.24 from discontinued operations.

In the fourth quarter, following the completion of tech transfer of production transitions out of the Plymouth area in Minnesota, the COGS of those originally Plymouth-made inventories have been reconsolidated to COGS line. Hence on a like-for-like basis when compared with other quarters in 2025, fourth quarter gross margin would have been approximately 38-39%. The reported high single-digit percentage sequential decline in gross margin, which also led to softened operational leverage, was primarily attributable to a temporary slowdown in DLS orders from following the entry of a new competitor in Nov. with limited launch visibility during the quarter. Higher effective tax rates during the quarter were a direct result of less sell-through downstream from related party transactions of the internally manufactured generic products. In addition, heightened generics competition of Topiramate ER, a leading generics product of Upsher-Smith, was also a negative gross margin mover.

Management believes the 4Q25 OPEX profile more accurately reflects the expanded operating platform and our strategic repositioning into new focus areas. Sales and marketing expenses increased seasonally in line with market share cadence and channel expansion initiatives, while R&D spending sat on the disciplined side. Gross margin expansion serves as the key lever for operating leverage as scale improves fixed-cost absorption.

Pharma sales revenue remained volatile in the fourth quarter as legacy inventory phased out and new product approvals remain pending. Generics portfolio competitiveness remains a key focus area in the near term for both top line and gross margin. Nevertheless, led by vigabatrin franchise, Bora's rare disease portfolio continued to gain impressive market share across dosage forms. The Company aims to actively refill pipelines in 2026 to regain profitable growth.

The Group's CDMO business delivered another strong quarter in both revenues and gross margin. Supported by expanded capacity and the addition of new dosage forms, CDMO revenues grew 53.8% year-over-year in 2025 to NT$10.64 billion, including internal orders. Excluding internal orders, revenues reached NT$7.50 billion, representing a 19.53% increase compared to 2024.

As 2025 marked a year of post-merger integration and strategic consolidation, Bora achieved its highest operating cash flow margin in recent years at 34.74% in the fourth quarter, compared with -4.00% in the same period last year. This improvement reflects the transformation of the Bora Group into a more efficient organization operating on a larger and stronger platform. The Board has proposed a NT$10 cash dividend per share, demonstrating confidence in the Group's strengthened cash generation and commitment to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders, reaching the highest yield rate proposed.

Share capital increased 3.18% during the quarter from employee stock option exercise and convertible bond conversions.

FY25 Business and Financial HighlightsBobby Sheng, Chairman of Bora Group, stated, "2025 represented a pivotal year for Bora Group. Beyond post-acquisition integration, it was a year of disciplined capital allocation and balance sheet stewardship. Having stepped onto a larger growth platform, we deliberately reassessed optimal cash deployment, portfolio mix of both CDMO and Pharma Sales businesses and forthcoming return metrics under a stable equity structure. One year after closing the 2024 acquisitions, we achieved our highest operating cash flow margin, marking a complete turnaround from the same period last year when the Group first transitioned to its current scale.The external environment was marked by significant shifts. We operated against a backdrop of renewed U.S. trade and industrial policy shifts, triggering supply chain realignment and foreign exchange fluctuations. At the same time, rapid AI adoption began reshaping manufacturing competitive dynamics, if not capital market funding flow. Concurrently, the Group faced competition in a handful core generic products that remain meaningful contributors to revenue and EBITDA. Discontinued operations aside, based on the reclassified financial statements for 2025 and 2024, EBITDA for continued operations declined 19.0% compared to 2024, but remains 12.5% higher than 2023, underscoring the structurally higher revenues and earnings base established over the past 2 years.Despite these headwinds, the Group remained profitable and has preserved financial flexibility. Notably, we funded Bora's largest CDMO CAPEX program in our history and executed the business transformation of Upsher-Smith entirely within existing credit facilities, without incremental equity dilution. While value expansion of this new Bora Group platform took longer than the Company expected, we believe the year demonstrates the resilience of our operating model, disciplined financial management, and our ability to execute strategic investments while maintaining earnings and balance sheet integrity.We are especially delighted to share the contract renewal with GSK earlier this year. From day one, this partnership was built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to quality. With the latest developments, we are looking at a decade of collaboration with GSK and committing through 2030 speaks to our shared focus on value and reliability. We have also established new partnerships with several high-growth pharmaceuticals over the past few months, further expanding our client base across our North American network. These partners share our belief in an integrated and orchestrated supply chain model, leveraging our multi-site platform to support development, manufacturing, and commercialization needs.To sum up, the CDMO rolling 12-month external order backlog, after a good quarter of digestion and less working days, arrived at US$264 million. Total external wins in 2025 reached a phenomenal US$482 million, of which 89% were commercial-stage orders and 16 molecules in pre-commercial stage, providing solid visibility into 2026 and beyond especially for Canada and Baltimore sites. At the same time, Bora continues to leverage a unified CDMO network to enhance cost competitiveness for our very own Upsher-Smith generics portfolio.On the pharma sales side, Upsher-Smith today represents a structurally repositioned platform. Performance has been increasingly driven by lifecycle management, including continued maximization of the infantile spasm franchise, alongside active pipeline replenishment with a heightened focus on differentiated assets, particularly NCEs in rare diseases. Within Generics, we have confirmed 7 launches in 2026, including the recently approved Cyclosporine and an in-licensed product indicated for hyponatremia. We are also observing a more constructive environment for DLS than initially anticipated, with 2026 year-to-date market share maintained. Last but not least, based on our current knowledge of the relevant U.S. patent rulings, if TWi receives approval for Cladribine (gMavenclad), Upsher-Smith, as the exclusive distributor, would be positioned to launch the product in the U.S., subject to customary regulatory and commercial considerations.Beyond our base expectation of launching more than 10 generic products annually, we have identified revenue and EBITDA accretive, bolt-on investment opportunities to further strengthen this business in 2026. These include progressively expanding our injectable and 505(b)(2) portfolios to enhance differentiation and economics, as well as deepening penetration across proprietary and specialty distribution channels. When we exit this year with a more diversified and better-calibrated product mix, we expect improved earnings resilience and more stable growth trajectory going forward."FY25 Operational Achievements & 2026 OutlookGlobal CDMO OperationsGlobal CDMO operations revenue reached record highs for both the quarter and the full year, accounting for approximately 45.78% of reported revenues in the quarter and 39.43% for FY2025. In total, 2.5 billion doses were developed and manufactured. Revenue contribution from the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies declined slightly to 29% from the low-30% range previously, primarily reflecting the addition of several fast-growing pharmaceutical clients to the Company's portfolio in recent years, with increasing contributions from their successful product launches.As the Company continues to expand its CDMO capacity and capabilities, including approximately 10% additional aseptic fill/finish capacity and a net ~3% expansion in solid and liquid dosage capacity, Bora Group monitors utilization rate carefully across facilities. While the Company remains confident that investing in U.S. manufacturing capacity is strategically sound, given the importance of the U.S. pharmaceutical market and supply chain resilience, capital allocation must also align with prevailing industry investment cycles. Against this backdrop, a structural supply gap in single-use drug substance (DS) bioreactor capacity, projected to grow at an estimated 8–10% CAGR, reinforces the rationale for continued investment in Tanvex Biopharma (branded as Bora Biologics) as Bora Group expands its CDMO platform. Supported by a more favorable funding environment for early-stage biotech companies in the US, rapidly growing biologics pipeline, increasing FDA approvals, long product lifecycles, and Tanvex's integrated access to Bora' Group's drug product (DP) fill/finish capabilities, the strategic platform presents a compelling long-term value creation opportunity. While this represents a near-term drag on reported earnings, the Company believes these investments are necessary to position Bora Group for long-term participation in the CDMO market that values quality and OTIF (On Time, In Full) delivery.Pharma Sales OperationsPharma Sales operations generated revenue of NT$2.64 billion in the fourth quarter, marking one of slowest quarters since the Upsher-Smith merger. For the full year, Pharma Sales declined 11.30% compared to 2024, excluding the impact of discontinued operations related to delisted products, and accounted for 60.48% of total revenues.A key leading indicator in specialty pharma is the number of new patients, and across the Vigabatrin franchise, Upsher-Smith continues to demonstrate positive momentum on this front. Upsher-Smith intends to pursue enhanced customer segmentation to further increase salesforce effectiveness in 2026 with investments in key commercial functions and patient access to increase salesforce effectiveness.Recent Investor ConferenceBora will host an English online earnings call at 9:30 p.m. Taiwan time on Mar. 12th, 2026, followed by an investor conference hosted by Taishin Securities at the Regent Taipei at 2:00 p.m. on Mar. 19th, 2026. Both events will cover the Company's 2025 financial and business results and 2026 outlook.English Online Earnings Presentation Link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/5255333/bora-pharmaceuticals-otcqx-boray-twse-6472Bora will participate in 2026 Jefferies Asia Forum in March in Hong Kong and an East coast NDR in NYC and Boston. For 1:1 meetings with management, please contact your Jefferies and Sinopac representative.Bora 2026 Earnings ScheduleQ1 2026: Expected in the 2nd week of May 2026Q2 2026: Expected in the 2nd week of Aug 2026Q3 2026: Expected in the 2nd week of Nov 2026Q4 2026: Expected in the 2nd week of Mar 2027

