British Council awards £48,000 for Southeast Asian artisan communities

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - The British Council has announced a new phase of support for craft artisans and creative entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia, launching a train-the-trainer programme to support the strengthening local creative economies in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

The series of online 'Craft Toolkit' trainer programmes were held in early 2026, focused on delivering practical business and skills training to artisan communities. This training was held online and in person with the aim to enhance the sustainability of their practice by teaching business skills.In new funding support announced, 48,000 GBP will be provided to the Southeast Asian artisan communities to deliver Craft Toolkit training to more artisans across the region. This funding is looking to create lasting local impact in the region to build skills.Craft Toolkit in ActionOriginally developed by the British Council in collaboration with Applied Arts Scotland, the Craft Toolkit is a digital learning platform designed to help craft artisans and entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses. The Toolkit includes five modules covering business planning, product development, sales and marketing, financial management, and sustainability, alongside downloadable resources and train-the-trainer materials.Between 2019 and 2022, Craft Toolkit training reached artisans in 22 countries worldwide and is available in 12 languages. Ninety-three per cent of participants said the programme helped them find new inspiration, while more than a third reported direct changes in how they design and develop craft products—leading to improved incomes, stronger leadership, and more resilient craft businesses.Manami Yuasa, Regional Arts Director, East Asia, British Council, said:"Across Southeast Asia, craft is both a vital source of livelihood and a powerful expression of cultural identity. By investing in local trainers and providing access to practical, digital learning through the Craft Toolkit, we are supporting artisan communities to strengthen their businesses, preserve their cultural heritage, and build more sustainable futures. This programme is about long-term impact—ensuring skills and knowledge remain rooted in the communities that need them most."Training in Southeast AsiaIn January and February, the British Council delivered a five-week online train-the-trainer programme. The trainers were selected through British Council partner organisations and craft networks. The trainees who are part of the local craft communities, are committed to delivering Craft Toolkit training within their networks over the following 12 months.Training was conducted in English, with simultaneous interpretation available in Thai, Vietnamese, Burmese, and Bahasa Indonesia.The Craft Toolkit modules are currently available in English, Thai, Indonesian, and Malaysian.By investing in local trainers and digital learning, the British Council aims to support skills development, preserve cultural heritage, empower under-represented communities, and strengthen the creative industries across Southeast Asia.https://www.britishcouncil.org

