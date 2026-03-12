Nelipak opens Asia Pacific technical development center

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Nelipak® Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions, today announced the opening of its new Asia-Pacific Technical Development Center located in Singapore. This new facility establishes an integrated technical development capability in the Asia-Pacific region combining Nelipak's flexible and rigid sterile barrier packaging design and innovation capabilities under one roof.

This investment marks a major milestone in Nelipak's global growth strategy and establishes a permanent technical and innovation presence in one of the world's fastest-growing medical device innovation and manufacturing hubs. Its strategic location in Singapore offers a launchpad to Asia-Pacific's medtech and biomedical industries, owing to the country's strong global connectivity and growing healthcare manufacturing and research capabilities.The center will enable Nelipak to support customers across Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand. It combines personalized real-time collaboration with Nelipak's global manufacturing and innovation network to ensure that packaging solutions developed in Asia-Pacific are globally scalable and production-ready.Designed to enhance how medical device and pharmaceutical companies develop and validate sterile packaging systems, the Asia-Pacific Technical Development Center enables customers to arrive with a medical device concept and leave with a validation ready packaging design and physical samples. For device manufacturers, the benefit is immediate and tangible. Customers can engage directly with Nelipak's technical experts to co-develop and validate bespoke sterile barrier solutions, streamline iteration cycles and regulatory processes, and accelerate time to market.The center supports the development of Nelipak's comprehensive range of custom designed sterile-barrier packaging solutions which integrate both flexible and rigid formats. Its capabilities are also designed to support ISO 11607-compliant development, risk mitigation, and accelerated commercialization for Class I through Class III medical and pharmaceutical devices."Asia-Pacific is an important and growing region for global medical device innovation, manufacturing, and consumption," said Pat Chambliss, Chief Executive Officer of Nelipak. "Our new Asia-Pacific Technical Development Center located in Singapore represents a foundational investment that supports our global customer base while anchoring Nelipak firmly in the Asia-Pacific region. It reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring customer access to our broad range of flexible and rigid sterile barrier packaging solutions which are widely used globally and have been used extensively in the region for over 30 years.""Medical device customers are under enormous pressure to move faster without compromising safety, compliance, or performance," said Aldin Velic, Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Nelipak. "Our goal with this center is simple. Customers walk in with a device and a packaging challenge, and they leave with an engineered packaging solution, prototype samples in hand, and a clear path to development, validation and commercialization. We are replacing distance, delay, and fragmentation with expertise, speed, and collaboration."The Asia-Pacific Technical Development Center is equipped to support early-stage concept development, line extensions, material transitions, and risk mitigation projects, including changes driven by sterilization modality, regulatory requirements, or supply chain resilience. By unifying rigid and flexible packaging development in a single location, Nelipak enables holistic and optimized sterile barrier system design rather than isolated and fragmented component development."We congratulate Nelipak on the opening of its first Technical Development Center in Asia-Pacific. The new center will enable Nelipak to work closely with pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the region to accelerate product development and launches. The investment is a welcome addition to Singapore's growing biomedical sciences ecosystem and strengthens our role as a regional hub for medtech innovation," said Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board.This investment builds on Nelipak's long-standing commitment to innovation, quality, and customer collaboration and reinforces the company's broader expansion across Asia-Pacific. It also reflects growing demand from global medical device manufacturers for regionally based technical support that meets the same standards of rigor, speed, and expertise available in established Western markets.https://www.nelipak.com/

