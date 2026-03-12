Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KCM Trade wins best forex platform award from FX Daily Info

March 12, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The foreign exchange broker received recognition from the industry publication for its trading technology and client services.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - KCM Trade, a leading global CFD broker, has been honored with the "Best Forex Trading Platform 2026" award at the 2026 Industry Awards hosted by international financial media outlet FX Daily Info in March 2026, underscoring the Group's brand strength and industry influence built over a decade of development.

Regulated by both the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, KCM Trade remains committed to compliance, operational integrity, and sustainable growth. This latest recognition further reinforces the Group's accumulated expertise and expanding presence in the global market.

Driven by the Market, Recognised by Industry Authorities

FX Daily Info has long been dedicated to research and evaluation within the global forex industry. Its annual awards are widely respected for their transparency and fairness, carrying significant industry influence.

This year's selection process engaged forex investors worldwide, with all awards determined through public voting. KCM Trade stood out with a significant lead of over a thousand votes ahead of the runner-up. This accomplishment not only signifies strong industry recognition of KCM Trade's sustained commitment to technological advancement and continuous optimisation of the trading experience, but also reflects a clear endorsement from the market through an open and transparent voting mechanism. The result further consolidates KCM Trade's leadership position in the global forex market.

KCM Trade has consistently upheld a client-centric service philosophy. Receiving the "Best Forex Trading Platform" award reflects global clients' strong recognition of the Group's trading execution efficiency, system stability, client service standards, and diversified product offering. It also serves as a driving force for the Group's ongoing refinement and innovation.

A Decade of Excellence, Looking Ahead

As KCM Trade marks its tenth anniversary, this recognition as "Best Forex Trading Platform 2026" carries special significance. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to drive intelligent technological innovation, further enhancing trading experience and service quality, and remains committed to providing global clients with a more efficient, reliable and trusted trading environment.

https://x.com/kcmtradenigeria?s=21
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Hg7xa9Js2/?mibextid=wwXIfr

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KCM Trade

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KCM Trade best forex platform award FX Daily Info

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Esaote launches MyLab E85 GTS ultrasound system in Vienna

Esaote launches MyLab E85 GTS ultrasound system in Vienna

Creative Schools symposium examines future of learning

Creative Schools symposium examines future of learning

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital

Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

Cigna Hong Kong expands HYROX fitness partnership initiatives

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

WHO supports rapid delivery of critical botulism antitoxin to Danang

Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway moves forward with investment approval

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020